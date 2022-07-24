ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

Woman blames social-media ‘trend’ after would-be thieves attempt to steal Kia by exploiting security flaw

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Mega Millions ticket was among the nine sold nationally to successfully match all five white numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, earning a $1 million prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. According to Mega Millions, the ticket successfully matched all five...
FLORIDA STATE
Lamborghini driver flees after fiery crash landing on Florida roof

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lamborghini landed on top of a house in Florida before it slid off the roof and burst into flames on Sunday, authorities said. According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Northwest 7th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale. It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on top of the house.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Man gets 17 years for killing man who dated his ex-GF, mother

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nicholas J. Barnes, 26, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Barnes shot Shad Brown at a home on North Robberson Avenue on Sept. 1, 2020. When officers arrived, they found Brown dead from gunshot wounds. Neighbors reported that after hearing the gunshots, they had seen […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
