Waverly, MO

Burnie Jordan Jr.

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaverly resident, Burnie Jordan Jr., 54, died Thursday, July 21,...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

Irma Faye Danner

Irma Faye Danner, 89, of Lawson, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aspire Senior Care Living Center in Excelsior Springs. Irma was born on September 21, 1932, in Knoxville, the daughter of Everett Robert and Bessie (O’Dell) Manley. She was united in marriage to Paul Marion Danner of Lexington in September of 1949; he survives of the home.
LAWSON, MO
KMZU

Rosella Pearl (Cline) Swafford

Rosella Pearl (Cline) Swafford died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital. Rose was born Sept. 14, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Luke William Cline and Lottie Belle (Rodgers) Cline. She was united in marriage to Charles Austin Swafford on October 17, 1952, in Richmond. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2015.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Cleo Frances Hayes

Cleo Frances Hayes, 91, of, Richmond, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Cleo was born on February 28, 1931, in Carrollton, the daughter of Frank and Ora (Austin) Snyder. She was united in marriage to James E. “Jim” Hayes of Carrollton on November 16, 1952; he preceded her in death on December 19, 2016.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Walter "Fred" Sherman

Walter "Fred" Sherman - age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Waverly, MO
KMZU

James Charles O’Dell

James Charles O’Dell, 62, of Higginsville passed away July 24, 2022 at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Evelyn Earnest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. James was born December 30,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

William J. “Bill” Manley

William J. “Bill” Manley, 78, of Rayville, died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Bill was born on May 31, 1944, in Kansas City, the son of Harry Eugene and Hazel Ruth (Johnson) Manley. He was united in marriage to Pauline Henry of Lexington on April 16, 1966; she survives of the home.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze, 65, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 714 S. 3rd Street, Odessa, MO. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. George Catholic Church or Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamily FH.com or on our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Donald Breeden

Donald Breeden, age 70, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. Donald was born the son of Joseph Guy and Ina (Sparks) Breeden on March 13, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri. He worked on a hog farm until moving to California where he was a heavy equipment operator for Lamp Construction. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lisa Wallen in Ventura, California. She survives of the home. What he loved most was spending time with his family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
KMZU

Geraldine Baxter

Geraldine Baxter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillan) Tomlin on February 15, 1931, in rural Hamilton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Baxter on March 10, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Geraldine was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Head on collision leads to multiple injuries

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A head on collision on Highway 50 causes multiple injuries for those involved. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m., east of MO-135. Westbound driver, 23-year-old Tyler C. Woods, of Lee’s Summit, crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Anna C. Buchanan, of Sedalia, head on.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Youth Activities Showcased at Saline County Fair

According to a press release from Saline County 4-H specialist Chelsea Corkins, families and youth gathered in Marshall for the 2022 Saline County Fair held July 9-17. The County Fair provides youth with an opportunity to improve communication skills, teamwork abilities, and ultimately take pride in presenting their year-long projects. Highlights include a variety of livestock shows, 4-H and FFA project displays, and the Premium Sale held Friday evening. This year, more than $140,000 was donated to youth involved in the sale. New this year was the Champion’s Row – an opportunity for winning youth from each species to meet the sale donors prior to the sale. 4-H also introduced eight new Best in Show awards for the top projects among the more than 650 entries presented for judging and 148 advancing to the Missouri State Fair.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Investigation continues in Independence stabbing homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Police are investigating a stabbing homicide that occurred between two men this weekend. According to the Independence Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 16700 block of East Ellison Way. Officers responded to a 911 call from a subject stating a victim had been stabbed.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Moberly man accused of trafficking fentanyl

MOBERLY – A Moberly man is charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop Monday. Moberly Chief of Police Troy Link says officers initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by Corey Freese after receiving citizen complaints of someone driving poorly around North Morley and Taylor Street. Officers pulled Freese over and made contact with him in the 700 block of Vincil Street. According to the news release, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
MOBERLY, MO
KMZU

Animal Wonders being held at Trails Regional Library

WARRENSBURG, Mo.- The Trails Regional Library is currently hosting an educational program, Animal Wonders. During these events, a wildlife expert brings in live animals from coastal, ocean, and wetland areas. Public Service manager, Tessa Mouton, give us some inside information on the event and upcoming programs coming up in the month of August.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

KC Man Sentenced for illegal firearm in federal court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man who was among five motorists speeding through midtown has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm after fleeing from police officers in a high-speed chase. Court documents indicate George L. Gordon, 42, was sentenced on Tuesday to eight...
KMZU

Sedalia man found guilty of controlled substance possession

SEDALIA – A Sedalia man has been convicted of controlled substance possession by a Pettis County jury. Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer says the jury heard the evidence and returned the verdict for Jason Klein, 45, Tuesday afternoon. According to the news release, Klein and Kimberly Porter were...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

ATV crash is fatal for Winston man

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. -- An elderly Winston man is dead after being crushed by his own ATV in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says William D. Mastin, 69, was northbound across rough terrain on private property about a mile North of Winston. The John Deere ATV overturned and came to rest on top of Mastin. The Daviess County Coroner pronounce Mastin at the scene.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Drugs reportedly seized in Carroll County traffic stop

CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Charges are pending in Carroll County, against a Moberly woman accused of drug possession and other offenses. Tuesday's arrest report from the Missouri Highway Patrol list allegations against Marisa L. Gross, 32, as felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana and following too close. Gross is being held at the Chariton County Jail.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Left lane closure scheduled for northbound MO 291 Bridge over MO River on July 26

JACKSON & CLAY COUNTIES – MoDOT will be closing the left lane of northbound MO Route 291 Bridge over the Missouri River DAILY beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. Crews will be inspecting a gas pipeline attached to the bridge. There could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO

