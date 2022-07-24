Dr. Robert Pavlu

William "Bill" Dudley Mastin - age 68 of Winston, MO passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Ayr Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Ayr Cemetery in Altamont. The family is requesting that everyone dress casually and to bring your John Deere caps for the burial. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.

WINSTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO