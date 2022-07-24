ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

Dr. Robert Pavlu

By Matt Griffith
KMZU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrollton resident, Dr. Robert Pavlu, 82, died Friday, July 22,...

www.kmzu.com

KMZU

William "Bill" Dudley Mastin

William "Bill" Dudley Mastin - age 68 of Winston, MO passed away Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Mt. Ayr Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 AM to 5 PM, Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Ayr Cemetery in Altamont. The family is requesting that everyone dress casually and to bring your John Deere caps for the burial. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
WINSTON, MO
KMZU

Joseph Glen “Joe” Osborne

Joseph Glen “Joe” Osborne, 41, of Richmond, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. Joe was born on November 29, 1980, in Lee’s Summit, the son of Steven E. and Cheryl A. (White) Osborne. Survivors include: his mother and stepfather, Cheryl (Robert) Swope of Polo;...
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Walter "Fred" Sherman

Walter "Fred" Sherman - age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Monday morning, July 25, 2022, at Quail Run Healthcare Center in Cameron, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop First Baptist Church Building Fund in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Lathrop First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
KMZU

Irma Faye Danner

Irma Faye Danner, 89, of Lawson, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Aspire Senior Care Living Center in Excelsior Springs. Irma was born on September 21, 1932, in Knoxville, the daughter of Everett Robert and Bessie (O’Dell) Manley. She was united in marriage to Paul Marion Danner of Lexington in September of 1949; he survives of the home.
LAWSON, MO
Carrollton, MO
KMZU

Cleo Frances Hayes

Cleo Frances Hayes, 91, of, Richmond, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Shirkey Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. Cleo was born on February 28, 1931, in Carrollton, the daughter of Frank and Ora (Austin) Snyder. She was united in marriage to James E. “Jim” Hayes of Carrollton on November 16, 1952; he preceded her in death on December 19, 2016.
RICHMOND, MO
KMZU

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze

Stephen “Stevie” Francis Schwartze, 65, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO surrounded by family. A Rosary will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church, 714 S. 3rd Street, Odessa, MO. Rite of Committal will follow at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. George Catholic Church or Mt. Tabor Cemetery Association. Memories of Steve and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamily FH.com or on our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

James Charles O’Dell

James Charles O’Dell, 62, of Higginsville passed away July 24, 2022 at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Evelyn Earnest. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO 64067, 660-259-2245. James was born December 30,...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Donald Breeden

Donald Breeden, age 70, a resident of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at his residence. Donald was born the son of Joseph Guy and Ina (Sparks) Breeden on March 13, 1952, in Princeton, Missouri. He worked on a hog farm until moving to California where he was a heavy equipment operator for Lamp Construction. On February 10, 1981, he was united in marriage to Lisa Wallen in Ventura, California. She survives of the home. What he loved most was spending time with his family.
BROOKFIELD, MO
St. Mary
KMZU

Geraldine Baxter

Geraldine Baxter, age 91, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. She was born the daughter of Ray and Blanche (McMillan) Tomlin on February 15, 1931, in rural Hamilton, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Marvin Eugene Baxter on March 10, 1948 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2009. Geraldine was a member of the Wheeling Baptist Church, Wheeling, Missouri.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KMZU

Head on collision leads to multiple injuries

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. – A head on collision on Highway 50 causes multiple injuries for those involved. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:18 a.m., east of MO-135. Westbound driver, 23-year-old Tyler C. Woods, of Lee’s Summit, crossed over the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Anna C. Buchanan, of Sedalia, head on.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Animal Wonders being held at Trails Regional Library

WARRENSBURG, Mo.- The Trails Regional Library is currently hosting an educational program, Animal Wonders. During these events, a wildlife expert brings in live animals from coastal, ocean, and wetland areas. Public Service manager, Tessa Mouton, give us some inside information on the event and upcoming programs coming up in the month of August.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KMZU

Investigation continues in Independence stabbing homicide

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – Police are investigating a stabbing homicide that occurred between two men this weekend. According to the Independence Police Department, the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the 16700 block of East Ellison Way. Officers responded to a 911 call from a subject stating a victim had been stabbed.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMZU

Resurfacing project to begin on Carroll County Route 24 Aug. 8

CARROLL COUNTY – 14 miles of Highway 24 in Carroll County will be resurfaced by MoDOT crews. From Monday, Aug. 8 to the end of September crews will begin working on 24 from Highway 65 in Carrollton to a half mile east of Route 41 near DeWitt. While the project is active flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists through the work zone.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Left lane closure scheduled for northbound MO 291 Bridge over MO River on July 26

JACKSON & CLAY COUNTIES – MoDOT will be closing the left lane of northbound MO Route 291 Bridge over the Missouri River DAILY beginning at 9 a.m. until approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29. Crews will be inspecting a gas pipeline attached to the bridge. There could be delays in the area. All work is weather permitting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Sedalia man found guilty of controlled substance possession

SEDALIA – A Sedalia man has been convicted of controlled substance possession by a Pettis County jury. Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer says the jury heard the evidence and returned the verdict for Jason Klein, 45, Tuesday afternoon. According to the news release, Klein and Kimberly Porter were...
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Join Science in the Park at Smith's Fork Park

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - The final day of Science in the Park is quickly approaching, but don’t let that stop you from joining in the summer fun. With this Smithville Parks and Recreation event underway, kids can get out into the community and learn something new, according to Recreation and Marketing Manager of Smithville Parks and Recreation, Brittney Propes.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KMZU

Moberly man accused of trafficking fentanyl

MOBERLY – A Moberly man is charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop Monday. Moberly Chief of Police Troy Link says officers initiated a stop on a vehicle driven by Corey Freese after receiving citizen complaints of someone driving poorly around North Morley and Taylor Street. Officers pulled Freese over and made contact with him in the 700 block of Vincil Street. According to the news release, he was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of drugs.
MOBERLY, MO
KMZU

Seven bridges on Carroll County Route 24 to be repaired

CARROLL COUNTY – Seven bridges on U.S. Route 24 in Carroll County will be rehabilitated within the next year. The Missouri Department of Transportation says work will begin on the first two bridges, Route 24 and Benton Street over Route 65 and 24 and 65 over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, four miles south of Highway 10 on Monday, Aug. 8. The Route 24 and Benton Street Bridge is expected to be completed in late November, meanwhile the project on the bridge over Drainage Ditch is projected to finish in early December.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

