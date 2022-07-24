ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

See the stroke death rate in Arkansas

By Stacker
menastar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Arkansas using data...

www.menastar.com

KYTV

Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter Regional Medical Center announced a name change to Baxter Health. Hospital officials say the decision better reflects Baxter Health as a health network. Baxter Health consists of 40 locations across 11 counties in Arkansas and Missouri. “We’re bigger than just the four walls here...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Common Ground Arkansas poll finds 67 percent of voters feel powerless

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Common Ground Arkansas commissioned a poll in June to gauge how satisfied Arkansas voters are with their role in the political process. Findings showed that Arkansas voters feel that they have too little power and that political parties have too much power over who holds office. Results also revealed that Arkansas voters feel that the values and issues they care about are being ignored by candidates.
ARKANSAS STATE
ArkLaTexhomepage

Arkansas eligible for summer food benefits for children

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recent program approvals are good news for Arkansas children. Arkansas has received federal approval to provide food benefits to eligible children during the summer months, Arkansas Department of Health and Department of Education announced. The summer nutrition benefit program known as Summer Pandemic EBT, or...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Several chances for rain in central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After a very hot and dry stretch of weather, widespread rain is finally back in the forecast. However too much rain at one time can be a bad thing. Across much of Arkansas, drought conditions have worsened, making the ground hard and dry. Areas that...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Natural Grocers issues recall over Salmonella fears

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The makers of Natural Grocers Amaranth Organic Grain have issued a voluntary recall due to potential Salmonella contamination. According to the Food and Drug Administration, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets of Lakewood, Colorado, issued the recall after receiving notification from its supplier of possible contamination. The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
THV11

Arkansas family creates medical app for rare health conditions

CENTERTON, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas couple creates a new web-based app. They hope to streamline medical records for families like theirs who have a child with complex medical conditions. Ryan Sheedy and his wife are the brains behind the web-based application Mejo. The app launched in June, but...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Medicaid turns 57; Arkansans urged to update contact information

Advocates for access to affordable healthcare are celebrating the 57th anniversary of the Medicaid program. Organizers with Arkansas Community Organizations on Wednesday delivered cupcakes to employees of the state Department of Human Services in recognition of the key program. It began under President Lyndon Johnson in 1965 and now serves as many as 74 million low-income and disabled Americans.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Mississippi County tops in Arkansas for high-paying jobs

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The highest paying jobs in Arkansas are located in the northeast corner. Based on weekly wage data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmartAsset found that Mississippi County has the highest weekly wage in Arkansas at $1,513. Our content partner, Talk Business &...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
onlyinark.com

Arkansas Genealogy: Research Your Roots

It’s human nature to wonder where we came from and who our ancestors were. Some have family stories passed down about how their ancestors came to Arkansas, and others have very little known family history. Tracking down ancestors and understanding what their lives were like can put our own lives in perspective and give continuity to the greater story we’re all living. Tackling your family’s ancestry isn’t easy, but it is rewarding. If you’re ready to use your investigative skills and dig into your roots, read on for how to start tracing your family’s Arkansas genealogy.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Much needed rain on the way, will it be a drought buster?

After a high temperature of 104 Tuesday afternoon, it looks like the Twin Lakes Area has one more day of heat and humidity before a big change happens in the weather pattern. The early indications are a lot of rain is possible across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri through Sunday, but, will it be a drought buster?
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

