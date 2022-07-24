ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Man, 29, arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard after brief chase

By Iris Salem
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago
Authorities say a 29-year-old man was arrested on weapons charges in Oxnard.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Hill Street overnight Sunday and came into contact with three people.

Upon arrival, officers began to search a vehicle which was when they say the suspect tried to flee. A chase ensued and the suspect was arrested a short time later. He was identified as Marcos Rosales of Oxnard.

After Rosales was taken into custody, his vehicle was searched and police say they recovered a loaded handgun. He was arrested and booked in connection with a firearm possession, among other charges.

Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600.

CBS LA

Pastor of Carson church arrested in off-duty deputy's shooting

A local pastor has been arrested in connection with the shooting of an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in Harbor City.Gordon Mueller, 58, was arrested Monday night after the shooting at a home in the 23300 block of Dorset Place. Police at the time said the deputy went to the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute, and was shot by a resident of the home.The shooting was believed to have been the result of a family disturbance. The wounded deputy is expected to be OK.According to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records, Mueller is being held on $1 million bail. A court date has not been scheduled in his case.Mueller co-founded the Believers Victory International Church in Carson with his wife.
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

Pastor identified as suspect in alleged family dispute that left LA County deputy shot

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An alleged fight between family members in Harbor City ends with an off-duty Los Angeles County deputy getting shot and a pastor in handcuffs. FOX 11 has learned Tuesday that the suspected gunman was Gordon Mueller, a pastor at Believers' Victory International Church in Carson. Mueller is being charged with the attempted murder of the off-duty deputy, who also happens to be his son-in-law.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Man takes hammer to jewelry store cases in Glendale smash-and-grab robbery

The public's help is needed Wednesday to identify two people involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at a Glendale jewelry store.The robbery happened last Friday at about 1:10 p.m. at a jewelry store in the 200 block of North Brand Boulevard. Police say he came into the store holding a box of earrings and asked if the store would be interested in buying them.He then pulled a hammer out of a black backpack and smashed in the glass display. Surveillance video released by Glendale police shows he reached into the case and took out several trays of rings and other jewelry,...
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shot in Harbor City

An off-duty deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was shot Monday evening in an apparent family dispute, law enforcement said. The Los Angeles Police Department said it happened around 7:04 p.m. in the 23300 block of Dorset Place in Harbor City. Investigators said the deputy arrived at the home for an unknown reason, got involved in a dispute and was shot by an adult who lives in the home. The victim was taken to the hospital. An LAPD officer on-scene told CBSLA the deputy is in stable condition. One person is in custody, officers said. LAPD is investigating the case. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 shot to death in possible murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES – Two people were found shot to death in the Palms area of Los Angeles Monday, in what police say is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 1:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of Regent Street, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found two people down with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to the department’s Officer Rosario Cervantes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
