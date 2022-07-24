ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

South Carolina is the #5 state with the highest stroke death rate

By Stacker
carolinapanorama.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in South Carolina using...

www.carolinapanorama.com

Comments / 2

Related
carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the worst commutes in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke
carolinapanorama.com

Spring Valley graduate is first to land skilled craft career through new SC Chamber-Dominion Energy partnership

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Dominion Energy South Carolina co-hosted a “signing day” Tuesday where Spring Valley High School Class of 2022 graduate Justin McElveen announced he will begin his career in Dominion Energy’s full-time apprentice lineman program. The ceremonial event commemorates a successful partnership...
EDUCATION
WYFF4.com

South Carolina nurse neglected patient, stole medication, AG says

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. — An Upstate nurse is headed to prison after pleading guilty to several charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Kelly Morgan, 37, of Mauldin, pleaded guilty on July 21, 2022, to two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
Charlotte Stories

South Carolina Ranked Among 2022’s Worst School Systems

In order to determine the best school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores. South Carolina was determined to have one of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WJCL

South Carolina to cut prices with tax-free weekend

South Carolina's annual 72-hour Sales Tax Holiday is right around the corner, just in time for students' return to the classroom. Back-to-school shoppers will get a break from sales tax from Friday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 7. Shoppers can purchase eligible items in-store or online without paying the state's...
EDUCATION
counton2.com

North, South Carolinians losing up to $75k in crypto scams

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – For one North Carolinian, it started with the promise to earn enough money to buy a house. After meeting “Vether Weber” on a dating app, the person was then coached how to create an account, obtain a loan and then “invest” in cryptocurrency. Then, after sending more and more money, Weber’s messaging account was disabled, their contact information disappeared and they’d blocked their victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Shaking returns as most powerful earthquake this month hits Columbia area overnight

It had been nearly a week since the last confirmed earthquake hit the Columbia area, but that streak was snapped Sunday night when the rumbling returned to the Midlands. A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Lugoff area at 8:42 p.m., the South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported. It was recorded about 1.5 miles beneath the surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of operating Upstate stores without a license

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested a woman for two counts of operating a business without a retail license in the Upstate. The SCDOR said Natalia Sokil, 46, is the owner and operator of ESF Management. She was doing business as European Market LLC. Sokil was charged and arrested […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina is one of the most wonderful states in the country. With stunning beaches, amazing views, charming small cities and lots of places where you can spend time in nature, it's no surprise that more and more people love to spend their holidays here.
WBTW News13

South Carolina nurse pleads guilty to stealing prescription drugs from nursing home

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate nurse has been sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing prescription drugs from a nursing home. According to the South Carolina Attorney General, 37-year-old Kelly Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, neglect of a vulnerable adult, unauthorized practice of nursing and furnishing false or fraudulent material information.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy