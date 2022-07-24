ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Search Warrants in Cass County lead to the arrest of 6 individuals

By Jerry Malec
Cover picture for the articleWAYNE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two Search Warrants led to the arrest of six people in Cass County on Friday, July 22. Authorities say the arrests happened after warrants on suspicion of stolen property were carried out on addresses in the 54,000 block...

Cass County deputies arrest active shooter; no injuries reported

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — An active shooter incident started in Calvin Township and ended in Penn Township in Cass County on Tuesday, July 26. Authorities say a 46-year-old male from Calvin Township stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Brownsville Street, exited, and then began actively shooting at vehicles and objects in that area.
CASS COUNTY, MI
Neighbors react to active shooter in Cass County, Michigan

A shooting incident yesterday morning in Cass County is being called an active shooter situation. It happened when a man got out of his vehicle and started shooting at cars and objects. More information was scheduled to be released. The suspect’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday but is being held...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man is in custody following what the Cass County Sheriff’s Office called an “active shooter” situation that spanned across Cass County and Penn Township on Tuesday. According to the police, officers received calls to the intersection of Calvin Center Road and...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Six people arrested after search warrant in Wayne Township

Six people were arrested after a search warrant in Wayne Township. It happened on Friday when deputies searched a house in the 54000 block of Twin Lakes Road. They were called on reports on of stolen property. Officials say that they found the stolen property, meth, and an illegal firearm...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Pedestrian killed in one-vehicle crash in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday to the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on County Road 20 east of Roys Avenue, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Marlyse Kemp, 22, of Elkhart, was walking west on County Road 20 at...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Homeless man facing charges of battery of a minor, animal cruelty

A man is facing charges for killing a goose, and slapping a 5-year-old girl, at South Bend's Leeper Park. Joshua Rogers, a homeless man, was taken into custody after the incident on Saturday. WSBT learned Rogers was found guilty of vandalism in Downtown South Bend at the beginning of June.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Funeral held for road department worker killed in Berrien County

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver. William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Three vehicle car chase and shots fired in Elkhart, no arrests

A three vehicle car chase allegedly involved gunfire in Elkhart on Sunday. Officers were called to the area of County Road 10, Cassopolis and Emerson Street, just after 6 in the morning on reports of three cars driving dangerously fast. The Elkhart Truth reports that an officer attempted to stop...
ELKHART, IN
Deputies find stolen Bitcoin mining machines, drugs

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies found eight stolen Bitcoin mining machines, worth thousands of dollars each, and illegal drugs at a house near Paw Paw. On Tuesday morning, detectives with the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant to search a house on Bellware Blvd. between Klett Road and Margurite Lane in Waverly Township based on a tip that there would be stolen Bitcoin mining machines there.
PAW PAW, MI
26-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Van Buren Township, 1 Person In Custody

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Van Buren Township. At about 12:44 a.m. on July 27, police were called to the Interstate 94 Service Drive. Police found the woman, unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was walking on the north side of the service drive when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody pending charges. Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Man arrested after crash, tackled by witness as he tried to leave

A man was arrested after being tackled at the scene of a crash he was allegedly trying to leave. It happened early Sunday night when Elkhart Police were called to the intersection Princeton and Charles Street, on reports of a crash. A witness says that the driver, 32-year-old Abimael Hernandez,...
ELKHART, IN
Elkhart police looking for missing 58-year-old man

ELKHART, Ind. -- 58-year-old Raymond Carter has been declared missing, and has not been seen since July 10, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Carter is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes, approximately 6'0 and 325 pounds. He was last seen in the 1000...
ELKHART, IN
Witness tackles suspect allegedly trying to leave scene of crash

ELKHART, Ind. - A suspect was arrested after a witness tackled him as he was allegedly trying to leave the scene of a crash, the Elkhart Police Department reported. At 10:16 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call at the intersection of Princeton Street and Charles Street. According to...
ELKHART, IN
Man sentenced for death of woman found in bathtub

A man was sentenced for an October 2020 murder on Wednesday. Mark Coleman, 38, of South Bend was sentenced to 65 years for the Murder of Enedina Sohlke, 47, of South Bend. Coleman was found guilty on May 25th in the October 2020 murder of Sohlke. Police were conducting a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is dead after she was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning in Elkhart County. It happened near the intersection of County Road 20 and Roys Avenue just after midnight. Police say Marlyse Kemp, 22, was traveling west on-foot on County Road 20 when she was hit by a GMC Canyon.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

