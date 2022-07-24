Most Indispensable Huskers: Luke Reimer at No. 3

A conversation that Brian Christopherson and I had on the Husker247 Podcast that’s still sticking with me involves Omar Brown. The former Northern Iowa defender came to Nebraska as one of the strongest pedigreed transfers the Huskers added. Even though he is jumping up a level, there’s a lot to have liked about how Brown performed in one of the best conferences in the FCS and his enthusiasm for proving he can handle the Big Ten Conference.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO