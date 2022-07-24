ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Most Indispensable Huskers: Luke Reimer at No. 3

By Brian Christopherson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's our best attempt at naming 25 Most Indispensable Huskers for the 2022 season as we crawl closer toward kickoff. They are not ranked based on just perceived talent alone, but also with consideration to the depth chart and how significant the drop off might be if one of these players...

Countdown to Kickoff: 31 days until Nebraska football

Nebraska opens its 2022 schedule Aug. 27 in Dublin against Northwestern, and our Countdown to Kickoff series will feature players whose uniform numbers correspond with the number of days remaining until that matchup. Next up at No. 31 Chris Kolarevic. THE BASICS. Position: Nickel. Class: Senior. Size: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.
Scott Frost Names The 1 Thing Nebraska Must Improve On

The 2022 season is basically a make-it-or-break-it season for Scott Frost. The Nebraska head football coach has had a tumultuous tenure in Lincoln as the fans want to start seeing some results. Frost has been the head coach for five seasons and has an overall record of 15-29. One thing...
'Taking the reins': Huskers talk locker room leadership

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Nebraska’s delegation at Big Ten Media Days is stressing the importance of leadership. Head Coach Scott Frost says players taking control of discipline and motivation could contribute to a more winning attitude on the field. “On the best teams, issues on the team don’t even...
Scott Frost Responds To Criticism Of His Offensive Coordinator

We're still a month away from the start of the college football season, but Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is already defending his supporting cast. Last week, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi called out his former offensive coordinator, Mark Whipple, while on a podcast. He revealed that he was frustrated his team didn't run the ball a lot last season.
Nebraska Cornhuskers will face Oklahoma Sooners on Thanksgiving Day

The Nebraska Cornhuskers may not be facing off against old Big 8/12 foe the Oklahoma Sooners on Black Friday, but the game will be awfully close. The brace for the ESPN Events Invitational was released this afternoon and the opening round on Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, had the Huskers playing the Sooners.
Morning Mash: Omar Brown chatter and Big Ten banter

A conversation that Brian Christopherson and I had on the Husker247 Podcast that’s still sticking with me involves Omar Brown. The former Northern Iowa defender came to Nebraska as one of the strongest pedigreed transfers the Huskers added. Even though he is jumping up a level, there’s a lot to have liked about how Brown performed in one of the best conferences in the FCS and his enthusiasm for proving he can handle the Big Ten Conference.
Better Call Saul: How Nebraska Football Clarifies the Gene Timeline

This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 10. One of the most helpful traits that Better Call Saul shares with its title character is an attention to detail. When trying to capture the attention and trust of someone – whether that be an audience member watching...
Nebraska announces two new football mini ticket plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the launch of two new football ticket mini plans for the upcoming season. The ticket plans are available now at //Huskers.com/tickets. The first plan is the “OU + 2 Mini Plan” and includes tickets to all three of Nebraska’s non-conference games...
Nebraska Ethanol Industry Continues To Expand

The Nebraska ethanol industry produced over 2.25 billion gallons in 2019, resulting in a value of production for ethanol and co-products of greater than $4.04 billion, according to a new University of Nebraska–Lincoln study estimating the industry’s impact in 2018 and 2019. The overall economic impact of the Nebraska ethanol industry is over $4.5 billion.
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
Navigator CO2 Ventures relocates headquarters to Omaha

(Omaha) -- One of the three companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa has found a Midwest city to call home. The now formerly Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday the relocation of its headquarters to Omaha, occupying office space at 13333 California Street. The move comes as the carbon capture company continues to develop the over 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, which would provide carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 industrial processors, including several biofuel producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. She says the move made sense due to the company's Midwest presence.
