Where to Watch and Stream Maniac Cop Free Online

Cast: Tom Atkins Bruce Campbell Laurene Landon Richard Roundtree William Smith. In New York, people are slain and strangled to death brutally on the open street. All witnesses agree that the murderer was in a cop's uniform. Soon the police search and find a suspect in its own ranks: Jack Forrest,...
Cast: Deborah Secco Cássio Gabus Mendes Drica Moraes Fabiula Nascimento Cristina Lago. Rachel is a girl, adopted by an upper middle class family, who rebelled at 17 and left her family and studies at a traditional college in Sao Paulo to become a call girl. Shortly after starting work, she decided to write a blog about her experiences. Since some clients thought she looked like a surfer she adopted the name "Surfistinha" which means little surfer girl.
Cast: Vivica A. Fox Cristine Prosperi Jordan Rodrigues Sophie Vavasseur Gia Lodge-O'Meally. When Destiny, captain of three-time national champions "The Rebels," is challenged to a global cheer showdown by an edgy new team called "The Truth," the Cheer Goddess organizes a virtual battle for squads from all around the world. It seems like the whole world wants to take down Destiny and her team, and they just might succeed, unless Destiny can rise to the challenge, set her ego aside and figure out who her real friends are.
Following a report that Marvel Studios will be holding all the major announcements for Disney's D23 Expo, fans expected a snoozefest for the studio's panel for San Diego Comic-Con. Apparently, the mega-franchise did not hold back this time and dropped some massive surprises, not just for the MCU's Phase 5, but also for Phase 6.
The very first hero of Marvel, Namor, is finally making his big debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and this time, he is the villain of the narrative, quite similar to being an anti-hero in the comics for more than 80 years. Tenoch Huerta, the actor playing the role, opens up about his iconic casting.
Cast: Jason Lee Justin Long Bella Thorne Matthew Gray Gubler Jesse McCartney. Through a series of misunderstandings, Alvin, Simon and Theodore come to believe that Dave is going to propose to his new girlfriend in New York City - and dump them. They have three days to get to him and stop the proposal.
Cast: Toby Jones Tonia Sotiropoulou Cosimo Fusco Hilda Péter Layla Amir. In the 1970s, a British sound technician is brought to Italy to work on the sound effects for a gruesome horror film. His nightmarish task slowly takes over his psyche, driving him to confront his own past. Is...
All eyes were on DC's panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con after several reports made their rounds on the internet that Henry Cavill will be making a surprise appearance at the event. According to the hot rumor which made headlines days prior to SDCC, Cavill was set to address his Superman future in the DC Extended Universe but apparently, none of it was true and the British actor no-showed the panel.
The CW has been airing Dynasty since 2017. The drama is based on the 1980s soap of the same title. When it started airing, it earned a People's Choice Awards for the best Revival Show in 2018. Ever since that first season, Dynasty has been renewed for five more seasons.
San Diego Comic-Con was finally over, but fans still can't get enough of Marvel Studios' massive surprises for the fans, including the first glimpse at the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although the sequel intends to pay tribute to Marvel veteran Chadwick Boseman after his heartbreaking death in 2020, fans seemingly refuse to accept that fan-beloved T’Challa will also face demise in the upcoming film.
Lucasfilm continues to expand the Star Wars universe via Disney+ and what was initially seen as a major gamble on the production company's part ended up being beneficial to them, especially after The Mandalorian received unprecedented success. Now, the next chapter in the MandoVerse will be written when the standalone...
The cast of HBO’s next big-budget series gathered at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures tonight for the World Premiere of the August 22-debuting project. Not present was series mastermind George R.R. Martin, whom HBO’s Casey Bloys announced came down with Covid after Comic-Con last week
For decades, fans of the DC universe only acknowledged one live-action version of Wonder Woman and that is Lynda Carter who pretty much defined the character through her brilliant performance in the timeless series from the 1970s. Obviously, that would all change when Patty Jenkins reimagined the iconic DC superhero in 2017, introducing fans to Gal Gadot's take on Diana Prince.
There is no denial that Sylvester Stallone is one of the most iconic action stars of all time with the numerous films that he starred in for decades. The beloved icon has also ventured into the comic book genre by playing Stakar Ogord in the MCU and voicing King Shark in the DCEU. Now, the Rocky Balboa actor is set to play a superhero himself and we finally have our first full look.
NBC is the one of the big three broadcast networks without a massive reality series with contestants living in the game, compared to ABC with the sometimes troublesome Bachelor Nation and CBS with Survivor and Big Brother. That seemed set to change back in March, when news broke that the network was working on a show called Million Dollar Island, which would center on contestants building alliances while living on a desert island to win a cash prize. Now, however, it turns out that Million Dollar Island is no Survivor, as NBC has given it the axe.
San Diego Comic-Con was truly a momentous event for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who excitingly headlined DC's panel presentation. However, all the enthusiasm and positive energy fans threw at the Black Adam actor were immediately turned into deafening boos when Johnson revealed that he himself isn't sure which actor will be playing Superman moving forward.
We're still months away from the premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 but it already promises to be the biggest entry in the show so far. Picking up where the second season left off, the upcoming season will see the titanic clash between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze who are fighting for the right to sit atop the Mandalore throne.
I think we can all agree that Mark Hamill will always be a Star Wars guy through and through and unsurprisingly, his love for the science-fiction franchise which paved the way to him becoming a household name in Hollywood has carried over to his family. Now, some of you may...
There is little doubt that working on a Taika Waititi movie is never boring. Chris Hemsworth has proven this a lot of times before and he is showing us yet again. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor shared a new behind-the-scenes photo revealing what it was like to film scenes with "Christian Bale."
