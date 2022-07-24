Start your week smart: Monkeypox, NY Post, California wildfire, Zeldin, Pope Francis

Three people were reported dead this week while climbing mountains in Glacier National Park in Montana, park officials said Tuesday. A 79-year-old man from Florida was with a group of friends when he fell to his death as he was climbing a steep off-trail slope on Rising Wolf Mountain, officials said Tuesday in a news release.
It's a hot July day and a horse rolls around in a patch of dust on Wade Maierhofer's farm in central Texas. A year ago, that same sandy spot was buried under 8 feet of water -- a drinking pond for the rancher's cattle in normal times. But the pond...
Massachusetts has become the latest state to ban school officials and employers from discriminating against people based on their natural hair. Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law Tuesday the Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, or CROWN Act.
The Indiana doctor who provided abortion services for a 10-year-old girl who was raped is now being investigated by the state's attorney general, according to a lawyer for the doctor. A notice from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita of his inquiry into Dr. Caitlin Bernard arrived Tuesday, attorney Kathleen DeLaney...
