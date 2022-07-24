ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World War II

Muriel Engelman, hero and front-line nurse in WWII, dies at 101

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuriel Engelman, formerly Phillips, was a front-line nurse in World War II and completed her...

www.today.com

Comments / 11

Mark Goodall
3d ago

well thank you for your service your dedication to our servicemen may you rest in peace with your sisters and brothers in arms and your family find solace in knowing that a grateful nation of servicemen and women thank you for your service a United States Army veteran

Reply
14
E Mon
3d ago

God bless such a brave, heroic & patriotic Woman. Thanks for your sacrifice during such a crucial time.

Reply
9
Chopperdude911
3d ago

The Greatest Generation is dying off and sadly, there will never be another. RIP hero!!

Reply
13
Related
Upworthy

102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit

You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
MILITARY
Fox News

100-year-old WWII vet breaks down, says this isn't the ‘country we fought for’: ‘I am so upset’

Much of what American soldiers fought for in World War II has "gone down the drain," according to U.S. Marine Carl Spurlin Dekel, who celebrated his 100th birthday last week. Dekel says serving his country in WWII was the most important thing he ever did, according to Fox 13. The veteran and Silver Star holder says he wouldn't hesitate to put his life on the line again, but regrets that the U.S. has slipped away from what he remembers.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Geist
Daily Beast

Nero’s Bridge Suddenly Appears, Reminding Us Some Thought He Never Died

This month, as a direct result of the heat wave and water shortages across much of Europe, an ancient bridge reappeared in the Tiber in Rome. The structure, which was supposedly built by Emperor Nero in the first century, has attracted criticism and some mockery for its poor construction and design. Perhaps the more interesting story though, is the ways in which the bridge’s sudden reappearance manifests something characteristic of Nero himself. His legend and legacy refuse to die.
EUROPE
EW.com

Leave It to Beaver star Tony Dow not dead but in hospice care

Tony Dow, the director, producer, and actor best known for his role as eldest son Wally Cleaver on the 1957 sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has not in fact died but is in hospice care, his family now says. Dow's representatives did not immediately respond to EW's requests for comment,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘The Little Rascals’: By 1959, Many Of The Kids Were Running into Tough — Sometimes Deadly — Times

One could argue that The Little Rascals — from which the world met, among others, Spanky, Darla, and Alfalfa — suffered two deaths. The first was in 1938 when Hal Roach, creator of the concept (known on the big screen as Our Gang), sold it and the contracts of his young stars to MGM. The second was when, 52 inferior theatrical shorts later, the new owners brought the series to an end. In doing so, they “released” the final group of actors back into the real world as so many others had been over the years. But by 1959 — not as arbitrary a year as it would seem — it was obvious that many of them were simply not prepared for the reality they found themselves in.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis
NBC News

New exhibit opens to honor Americans that served in the Korean War

For nearly 30 years on the National Mall, 19 steel soldiers dressed for battle have stood in tribute to Americans who served in the Korean War. The Korean War Veterans Memorial Foundation is now opening a new exhibit called the Wall of Remembrance, etching the names of those who fought and died in granite. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks with the veterans who fought to have those lost in the “Forgotten War” still be remembered.July 24, 2022.
MUSEUMS

Comments / 0

Community Policy