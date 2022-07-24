Muriel Engelman, hero and front-line nurse in WWII, dies at 101
Muriel Engelman, formerly Phillips, was a front-line nurse in World War II and completed her...www.today.com
well thank you for your service your dedication to our servicemen may you rest in peace with your sisters and brothers in arms and your family find solace in knowing that a grateful nation of servicemen and women thank you for your service a United States Army veteran
God bless such a brave, heroic & patriotic Woman. Thanks for your sacrifice during such a crucial time.
The Greatest Generation is dying off and sadly, there will never be another. RIP hero!!
