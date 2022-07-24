Daredevil: Born Again release date, cast and possible story

(Image credit: Marvel Studios via Twitter)

The rumors were indeed true. Charlie Cox is set to return to the small screen as Daredevil, it was announced at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con.

What can you expect and when can you see it? Read on to find out everything we know about Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again release date

Daredevil: Born Again will arrive in Spring 2024, with an initial run of 18 episodes ordered.

For comparison’s sake, the original live-action Daredevil series on Netflix ran for three seasons, and a total of 39 episodes between 2015 and 2018.

Daredevil: Born Again story

Absolutely nothing has been revealed about Daredevil: Born Again’s storyline. But the title may give away some hints.

Yes, “Born Again” could simply be a reference to the fact that a cancelled show has been brought back from the dead. But it also happens to share the name of a storyline from issues #227-231.

As Den of Geek (opens in new tab) explains, Born Again is one of the comic’s darkest plotlines and, if replicated, would be heavier than anything yet committed to screen from the MCU.

The comic’s plot arc concerns Karen Page revealing Daredevil’s secret identity to Kingpin for drug money. Kingpin uses this information to break apart Matt Murdock’s life, leaving him broke, homeless and losing the will to live. After helping Karen kick the habit, Daredevil ultimately teams up with Captain America to take on the supersoldier Nuke.

As the site notes, some of the plot elements of the story arc have already been used by Netflix, but there’s still plenty of material there for the new series to use if it’s not seen as being a bit too much.

Daredevil: Born Again cast

So far just Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin) have been confirmed for the show.

If the plot theory above is confirmed as correct, then hopefully we’ll see Deborah Ann Woll reprising her role as Karen Page, but nothing has been confirmed either way.

Daredevil: Born Again on Netflix?

Daredevil’s original run ended after three seasons in 2018, but this Netflix cancellation probably wasn’t because of dwindling audience figures. Rather, it was likely because Disney had begun trying to round up all its Marvel properties for its own streaming service: Disney Plus.

As Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin, told the Marvel News Desk podcast (opens in new tab) in January: “You know, at the same time the group #SaveDaredevil started to rise, we started to learn the reasons why that happened and so we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney Plus coming out.”

As such, the new series will be exclusive to Disney Plus, but you’ll be able to continue watching the first three series on Netflix.

Why such a long gap between the two shows? Well, Variety claims that the characters couldn’t appear in any non-Netflix series or films for two years following the cancellation. Now the time is up, maybe we’ll see a whole lot more of Daredevil and Kingpin than has already been announced…

