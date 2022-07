Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new free Hotline for those who test positive for COVID-19, but don’t have a health care provider, as part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to keep New Yorkers protected throughout the pandemic. The Hotline, 888-TREAT-NY, was launched by the New York State Department of Health after reaching an agreement to utilize the Virtual ExpressCare platform operated by NYC Health + Hospitals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO