Spencerport church will host recording artist Sherry Anne on August 7

For the Love of God Dentistry, a nonprofit organization, helps those who are uninsured and lack access to quality dental care. Access to dental services is one of the most pressing health care needs for those that cannot afford regular trips to the dentist. To assist those in need, Dr. Cabrera of Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology is hosting his 5th Annual* FREE Dental Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his practice located at 3101 West Ridge Road, Bldg C, Rochester, NY 14626. An estimated 150+ individuals will receive free dental services consisting of a free cleaning, free filling, or a free extraction. People will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
