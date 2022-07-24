ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencerport, NY

Spencerport church will host recording artist Sherry Anne on August 7

By Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood News Community Church, 4797 West Ridge Road, Spencerport, will host recording artist Sherry Anne as its special guest for the 10 a.m. service on Sunday, August 7....

Waterfront Art Festival returns this weekend

Are you familiar with the history of the annual Waterfront Art Festival?. It feels like the festival has been regular Webster summer event for like, forever. But actually, Webster’s only hosted the Waterfront Art Festival since 2015, when organizers had a falling out with their original hosts at the Canandaigua City Pier. When they chose to move it to North Ponds Park in Webster, our community warmly welcomed the event, and it quickly became a summer favorite.
WEBSTER, NY
City
Spencerport, NY
City
Clay, NY
Protest at Batavia church hosting "Reawaken America" tour

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protesters were in front of Cornerstone Church in Batavia, as members arrived for Sunday morning church. The protest was in response to the recent decision to host the "Reawaken America" tour there. The controversial conservative event was previously scheduled to take place at the Main Street...
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This August

Make the final days of summer memorable when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this August! Check out this list of some of the special events and activities happening in the area this month. Fun at Festivals. August 2-4 | Fairgrounds in Rush, NY. August 5-6 | St. Stanislaus...
ROCHESTER, NY
Homemade pie and so much more at Ontario County Fair

CANANDAIGUA — You've seen the signs throughout the area, alerting one and all about the upcoming Ontario County Fair at the fairgrounds, 2820 County Road 10, Canandaigua. The fair opens Tuesday, July 26, and ends Saturday, July 30, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. In between, visitors can enjoy all sorts of family-friendly activities, including rides, youth livestock and animal shows, music, demolition derby, car races and more.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
The best BBQ you've never heard of: Bubby's BBQ

Born out of a family tradition, the pop-up restaurant Bubby's BBQ is one of the many unique spots serving up magnificently mouth-watering BBQ recipes. 13WHAM's Sam Carter joined Good Day Rochester from East Main Street all morning to learn more about Bubby's origins and try its signature meals.
ROCHESTER, NY
Bright spot: Surprise reunion

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a very special surprise reunion for golfing great, Nancy Lopez. Nancy was in Rochester this weekend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. She toured the camp this morning and yesterday addressed Rotarians and golfers prior to an all-women's tournament at Locust Hill Country Club.
ROCHESTER, NY
4 Of The Best Places To Get Ice Cream In America Are Here In New York State

Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go. We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Society
Religion
Music
Garth Brooks’ Message Of Love To Buffalo, New York [WATCH]

Fans of Garth Brooks got one of the most energetic and powerful concerts of all time in Orchard Park, New York this past Saturday night. The show at Highmark Stadium was one that was filled with laughter, singing and, at times, tears of sadness and joy. For those of us in attendance, we were able to witness an entertainer who is simply the greatest showman country music has ever had.
Fairport family locates missing service dog Merlin

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family has found its service dog that disappeared. Members of the family say the dog was rescued and is in healthy condition. FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family is searching for their service dog that disappeared hours after arriving home for the very first time.
FAIRPORT, NY
New Apartments Open on Former Inner Loop In Rochester, NY

A $31 million affordable housing development has opened over 100 new apartments on what used to be part of Rochester's Inner Loop. The Inner Loop has been part of Rochester, New York since 1965. But, over the last few years, major changes have taken place. The loop these days is more of a "C" shape as portions of the road have been closed to make way for the Inner Loop Transformation project.
ROCHESTER, NY
Eight Days of Hope grants Ms. Pearl Young’s final wish

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- “Evil was loud on May 14, but I believe love will always be louder.” To many, Ms Pearl Young radiated love and faith with every step she took. “She was a beacon of hope. Of light. She was a woman of love.” said Pamela Pritchett, Young’s daughter. “She was a person who […]
BUFFALO, NY
Greece Chamber Inducts 16 Into 2022 Youth Hall of Fame

The Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce recently inducted 16 students into the 2022 Youth Hall of Fame, held at the Greece Campus of Byrant & Stratton College. Now in its 32nd year, the Chamber’s Youth Hall of Fame Program provides an important annual opportunity to recognize outstanding high school students who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and personal development along with dedicated service to our community and their peers.
GREECE, NY
Dr. Murray discusses hand, foot, and mouth disease

Dr. Elizabeth Murray, pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital, joined Good Day Rochester to discuss preventing hand, foot and mouth disease in younger children and to remind parents just how common it is currently. For more tips, visit www.cdc.gov/hand-foot-mouth.
ROCHESTER, NY
Sonnenberg Gardens has new gateway entrance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced Monday the opening of a new gateway entrance at Sonnenberg Gardens and Mansion State Historic Park. The park’s new entrance is marked by stone columns off State Route 21 in Canandaigua. The project also...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Free Dental Day 2022

For the Love of God Dentistry, a nonprofit organization, helps those who are uninsured and lack access to quality dental care. Access to dental services is one of the most pressing health care needs for those that cannot afford regular trips to the dentist. To assist those in need, Dr. Cabrera of Greece Family Dentistry and Implantology is hosting his 5th Annual* FREE Dental Day on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at his practice located at 3101 West Ridge Road, Bldg C, Rochester, NY 14626. An estimated 150+ individuals will receive free dental services consisting of a free cleaning, free filling, or a free extraction. People will be seen on a first come, first served basis.
ROCHESTER, NY

