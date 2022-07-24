The Steelers offensive newcomer to watch

Photo credit 93.7 The Fan

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – There is no one single player more valuable or important in sports than an NFL quarterback. Let’s take who the Steelers starter, or any QB, out of it. Who is the other offensive newcomer to watch?

Mason Cole

You could argue starting center is an important a position there is after quarterback. He keys the middle of the offensive line and makes the calls. The 6’5”, 298-pounder Cole started 30 games at center with Arizona and played guard and center in his one season with Minnesota.

George Pickens

The second-round pick out of Georgia is ripe with tremendous potential. The 21-year-old suffered an ACL injury last March only to fast-track his comeback to play the last four games including a key 52-yard catch against Alabama in the National Championship game. He showed off his strong hands and his 6’3”, 200-pound frame during Steelers OTAs and mini-camp. The loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster means there is the need to a third receiver.

Calvin Austin

If Pickens struggles or there is an injury, Austin has a shot to use his speed in the NFL. The fourth rounder is only 5’9”, 162 pounds but put up some big numbers in college (137 catches, 2202 yards, 19 TD combined his last two seasons) and can be an impactful kick returner.

Coaches

A couple of new coaches will be key to Matt Canada’s second year as Steelers offensive coordinator. Pat Meyer is the new offensive line coach as there have been nearly a handful since Mike Munchak left to be close to family in Denver. While a number of new players, it’s still a young group in need of stability in the coaching staff.

Following a season where you could argue the group as a whole regressed, the Steelers also brought in Frisman Jackson to replace Ike Hilliard as receiver coach. Jackson brings an intensity and attention to detail to a group with an average age of 24.1 years.

All of those players and coaches are important, but the biggest impact offensive newcomer is also the newcomer closest to playing in a Pro Bowl, right guard James Daniels. He’s only 24-years-old, but has started 48 straight games in the NFL and is their best offensive lineman even though he’s never dressed in black and gold for a game.

“It does feel weird being the older guy,” Daniels said. “Last year when Larry (Borom) started (for the Bears), it was the first time playing with a guy younger than me”

“I like him,” Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor said of Daniels. “I’ve been spoiled to have Dave (DeCastro) and Trai (Turner). Now having James on my side, I can’t wait to see how that works.”

Cole said Daniels has been awesome and believes he’s helping the O-line go in the right direction. Daniels said he won’t be a ‘rah-rah guy’, believing this group doesn’t need someone screaming ‘let’s go’ all the time. He says all will take a leadership role from time-to-time, he’s already seen in offseason workouts. The Warren, Ohio native calling it a proud unit that has the desire to be good professionals, improve and become a great offensive line.

“There is an expectation when you come here, when you play football here, there is an expectation to be great,” Daniels said. “They’ve been a top three, top four NFL team in the league. When you come here every day you have big shoes to fill. We won’t let down the history and tradition.”

There is no doubt the quarterback is the most important position in sports, beyond that position, look for James Daniels can bring an inconsistent offensive line together. Steelers management is banking three-years and $26.5 million he can help do that.