Dog's Unfazed Reaction to Being Caught on Top of the Kitchen Table Is Going Viral

By Vincenza Belletti
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you ever wonder what your pets get up to when they are home alone? This couple found out what their Golden Doodle, Millie, was doing after they installed a Ring camera in their home and got an immediate return on their investment with some funny footage of Millie's...

Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt

Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
KISS 106

HILARIOUS! See Dog’s Perfect Reaction to Smelling a Baby’s Stinky Diaper [Video]

It has been a long, long time since I have changed a diaper. My kids are teenagers, so that hasn't been on my list of duties (get it?) for many years. I wasn't a real big fan of that job back then, but you gotta do what you gotta do - that just comes with the territory when you become a parent. I can handle dealing with my own kids' stinky booty, but I want nothing to do with somebody else's. If I were asked to change a poopy diaper these days, I might just have the same reaction as this dog.
Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Can't Play With a Baby Deer Is Just Priceless

As much as it pains you, sometimes you have to tell your pet no for their own good. Even if they're giving you the puppy-dog eyes. Even when it hurts! That's the lesson that one person on TikTok illustrated with a now-viral video of their dog trying to restrain himself when a baby deer shows up in their yard. The little guy just wanted to make a friend!
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible

Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
Dianna Carney

Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F

Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
