ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqNGf_0gr2egsb00
FILE – This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million, Friday, July 22,… Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Indiana man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, investigators say

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
BGR.com

Here’s how much you could get from T-Mobile’s data breach settlement

T-Mobile has agreed to fork over $350 million to customers following a massive data breach last year that resulted in a class action lawsuit. The company made the disclosure in a securities filing on Friday. But if you were among the millions of T-Mobile victims caught up in this embarrassing incident? Don’t start celebrating at the thought of a huge T-Mobile settlement check coming your way.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Mashed

Why Walmart Is In Trouble With The US Government

Walmart isn't just a place to get your groceries; it also positions itself as a one-stop shop that offers auto care, health services, and other forms of assistance. The super retailer offers financial services — ones that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims aren't properly regulated. This week, the FTC sued Walmart "for allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters, who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars."
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Mobile Phone#Social Security#At T#Sprint
CNET

State Stimulus Checks: Who Is Getting a Payment in 2022?

The Massachusetts State Legislature is working to pass a one-off tax rebate of $250 for eligible individual filers and $500 for eligible married couples who file jointly. If the bill clears both houses and is signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, payments could be sent out before the end of September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police say Rockford crack dealer caught in the act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Audie Murphy, 55, after detectives witnessed a drug deal on 11th Street on Tuesday. Authorities say Murphy is a suspect in several narcotics trafficking complaints. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department received complaints of transactions taking place in the 4400 block of 11th Street and began an investigation. Murphy was […]
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Habitual’ thief arrested in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they have arrested Toni Vincent, 30, a “habitual retail theft suspect.”. According to police, an officer spotted Vincent leaving Gift’s Thrift Store, at 1141 Black Ridge Road around 5:15 p.m. Friday, as she was reportedly trying to conceal stolen items as she left the store.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy