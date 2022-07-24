‘The Circus Ship’ is Based on the Heartbreaking True Story of a Ship That Sunk Off Vinalhaven, Maine

While there is a national day every day, Monday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day and it is definitely an excuse to celebrate. Hot fudge sundaes are a sweet treat to enjoy and, best of all, they can be made by anyone. Even those lacking basic culinary skills can make a decent hot fudge sundae. Hot fudge sundaes can also let you be creative and use ice cream flavors other than vanilla or chocolate. You can go crazy with the toppings, or you can be a traditionalist and stick with the hot fudge sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry. Not that anyone needs a reason to enjoy a hot fudge sundae, but why not take advantage of national hot fudge sundae day and either make your own or even better, visit one of the Maine ice cream shops mentioned and get yourself a yummy hot fudge sundae and celebrate.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO