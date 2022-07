A cigarette turned out to be the smoking gun that led to the arrest of a Tuscaloosa man who police believe broke into a home and strangled a child in her bed last summer. According to a deposition obtained by the Thread, Tuscaloosa Police officers responded to a residence in the city in the predawn hours of September 11, 2021. The address of the home was redacted in the report to protect the identity of the victims.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO