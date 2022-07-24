ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHXMs_0gr2cCfL00

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

Woman blames social-media ‘trend’ after would-be thieves attempt to steal Kia by exploiting security flaw

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Suspect’s lawyer in Jimmie Lee case: ‘I’m just baffled’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The lawyer of the man charged with the murder of missing University of Mississippi student, Jimmie “Jay” Lee is proclaiming his client, Sheldon Herrington Jr., to be innocent. Herrington is being represented by prominent Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore, who happens to be a relative. Moore is calling for more transparency with the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

Man arrested after knife fight at Sanderson Farms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested following a knife fight at Sanderson Farms that left one employee with critical injuries on Saturday, July 2. Flowood police said they were called about the incident around 5:00 a.m. They were informed that two employees had gotten into an altercation that involved a knife. By the […]
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with capital murder of former Jackson police officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with capital murder following the shooting death of a former Jackson police officer on Thursday, July 21. Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said former officer Devin Fallo, 29, of Pearl, was found fatally shot inside a Ford F-150 truck at 1229 Bailey Avenue. Shortly after, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Mobile Phone#Kia#Social Security#At T#Sprint
WJTV 12

Child saved by Jones County sergeant dies

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A four-month-old child whose life was recently saved by a Jones County deputy has died. Investigators said a child in a home on Red Hill Florence Road was suffering a medical emergency and not breathing on Wednesday, July 20. The child was turning blue when Sergeant Stephen Graeser arrived at […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed during shootout at mud riding event

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is currently investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man. According to investigators, deputies responded to the shooting Saturday, July 23 around 3:20 pm at a mud riding event on Patton Road in Lorman. After deputies responded to the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed after wrong-way driver causes crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 55. According to Assistant Police Joseph Wade, a woman was driving southbound while she was in the northbound lanes of I-55. The crash happened about one mile north of Byram. Wade said the female driver was killed […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found with gunshot wounds in Jackson parking lot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning. The body was found in the 2800 block of Suncrest Drive near McDowell Road. Police said the victim, 35-year-old Jesse Ragsdale, had been shot multiple times. There’s no suspect or motive at this time. If anyone has information about the […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
WJTV 12

Woman shoots at car full of children at Taco Bell: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in jail after police say she shot at a car, filled with children at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday. According to Memphis police, Shuntae Daniels is responsible for the shooting that took place around 2:45 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Poplar near Highland. Officers say they were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man pushed out window, dragged to dumpster: Neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead Sunday after police responded to a shooting call at the Manor Park East Apartments in South Memphis. Family members identified him as Timothy Pinkins who was visiting a friend at the time of his death. Memphis police said the shooter fled the scene. One of the apartment […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Woman accused of setting cars on fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Arson investigators are searching for a woman who is accused of setting two cars on fire in Jackson. Jackson fire officials said the first car was set on fire at 2838 Gentilly Drive on Tuesday, July 12. The second car was set on fire at 952 Glenwood Drive on Wednesday, July […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested after drug bust in Attala County

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Four suspects were arrested after Attala County Deputies found more than 900 grams of marijuana during a drug bust. On Wednesday, July 20, investigators said they recovered 914 grams of marijuana, other controlled substances, firearms and cash in Attala County. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Ken Terrell Bell, 27-year-old Nicholas Deon Bell, 24-year-old […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy