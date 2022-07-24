ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Kendrick Lamar Track Available for Pre-Order

By Tamera Jones
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected the Marvel Studios panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con brought fans huge news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but more specifically, the darling of the night was the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler. With the film's release coming up fast,...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

With No Living Will, Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 Million Estate To Be Split Amongst Wife And Parents

Click here to read the full article. Chadwick Boseman’s $2.3 million estate will be divided amongst his immediate family. At the time of his death, the beloved actor, unfortunately, did not have a will in place and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward was appointed as a representative with limited authority over the estate. Now, his widow is requesting that the estate be split as 50 percent to her late husband’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn, and the other half to herself. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Mrs. Boseman requested reimbursements of $7,495 for a mausoleum crypt at the...
ANDERSON, SC
HollywoodLife

‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer: Shuri, Nakia & More Mourn The Loss Of T’Challa

The hype for Black Panther 2 just went into overdrive. Marvel released the trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel to 2018’s Oscar-nominated Black Panther on July 23 during Marvel’s Comic-Con panel. The movie, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, features the returns of Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoye, and Letitia Wright as Shuri, who all face a new world in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.
MOVIES
TheWrap

New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Electrifies Hall H at Comic-Con (Video)

Dwayne Johnson delivered as promised and electrified the Hall H crowd at Comic-Con on Saturday with the latest trailer for “Black Adam.” Watch it above:. In the clip, we see shots of archaeologists entering a tomb that we’ve seen in concept art before. And then, things get.. explosive. And we also see the return of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), in case you’re curious.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Jorja Smith
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Michael B. Jordan
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Winston Duke
Person
Nakia
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Tenoch Huerta
Person
Drake
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panthers#Wakanda#Pre Order#Hall H#Nigerian#Tems
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
WWD

Kelly Rowland Goes Bold in Sheer Cutout Mugler Dress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Rowland opted for an edgy look for the world premiere of “Nope” in Los Angeles. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer walked the red carpet of the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres for “Nope” wearing a black gown by Mugler, designed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, which featured mesh and cutout designs on the sides of her midriff and hips. She wore her hair down and wore diamond jewelry and gladiator heels.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Curtis Mayfield’s ‘Super Fly’ Soundtrack: 10 Things You Didn’t Know

In late 1971, when Curtis Mayfield began writing Super Fly — the 1972 film soundtrack that would turn out to be his magnum opus — he should have been burned out. He had spent a decade with the Impressions, becoming one of pop music’s de facto voices of the civil rights movement with songs like “Keep on Pushing” and “People Get Ready.” He had written hundreds of songs for dozens of other artists (Major Lance, Gene Chandler, and the entire roster of OKeh Records, to name a few). He had also dealt with the dramatic changes of the Nixon era on his first solo album, 1970’s Curtis, and his 1971 follow-up, Roots. But somehow, with Super Fly he found another gear, a new level of artistry that would define him forever. “I always felt those songs will be relevant forever, because they are so strong,” said guitarist Phil Upchurch, who was an acolyte of Mayfield’s style and played on the Super Fly album. “Curtis Mayfield was as gifted as Bach or Beethoven.”
MUSIC
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
Vibe

Daniel Kaluuya Won’t Be Starring In The Next ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Fans won’t be seeing Daniel Kaluuya, who played W’Kabi in the inaugural Black Panther film, in the upcoming sequel. On Wednesday (Jul 13), the actor shared the news with Entertainment Tonight and revealed that scheduling for his role in another upcoming movie conflicted with that of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy