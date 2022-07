COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WJBF) – Georgia D-O-T workers continue their work at the I-20/Appling-Harlem interchange. The latest work makes it hard for drivers to get on and off of Eastbound I-20 at the interchange – forcing some of them to go to the Pumpkin Center roundabout to turn around. The saying ‘things will get worse […]

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO