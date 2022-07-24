Russo Brothers Not Returning to Direct Next 'Avengers' Movie

In today’s tech centered world, newspapers have started to become a thing of the past. Comic strips have gone with them. Just a few decades ago, newspapers were big business. On Sunday mornings in my house growing up, you gathered around the table with your family, reading the newspaper while your mom cut out coupons for the next trip to the grocery store. When your father got home from work during the week, the first thing he did was pick up the sports section. If you were a child, you went straight for the comics. The Peanuts gang was there. So was Garfield, Dennis the Menace, Blondie, Hagar the Horrible, and so many more. The king of the comics, however, if you happened to be a child of the 80s and 90s like me, was Calvin and Hobbes.

