Russo Brothers Not Returning to Direct Next 'Avengers' Movie

Oh, Jenny Slate. You’re a national treasure, and we’re happy to have you. She’s made a name for herself the last decade or so, after a season-long stint on Saturday Night Live and a series of appearances on variety shows like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Kroll Show. With an unflinching sense of humor and a dedication to disappear into hilarious, eccentric characters, Slate is a crucial voice in the modern comedy scene. Even if you don’t know her face, you’ve probably heard her voice, considering she’s lent it to some high-profile animated flicks like The Lorax, The Secret Life of Pets, Zootopia, and Despicable Me 3. She’s funny, quite funny, and as you’ll see in her YouTube short series Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Catherine, she’s got a knack for crafting her own endearingly odd characters. In honor of Slate and her prolific comedy career, we’ve catered a shortlist of some of her most iconic performances. Enjoy!
