Erin Andrews Loving Derek Jeter Documentary: MLB World Reacts

By Andrew Holleran
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's safe to say that Erin Andrews is a fan of ESPN's Derek Jeter documentary. Andrews, a longtime NFL reporter, has also spent time covering Major...

