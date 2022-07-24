ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Rain Washes Out Part of Wausau’s 150th Birthday Celebration

By Mike Leischner
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Organizers canceled the end of the Celebrate Wausau event in Marathon Park...

wdez.com

WDEZ 101.9 FM

New VFW Post To Open In Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — The newest Veterans of Foreign Wars Post is coming to Stevens Point. WAOW-TV reports that the Post will be named after Amherst native Eugene A. Uhl III who died while serving in Iraq in 2003. Al Tessman is the organizer and will be the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Hug Hits Three Homers In Woodchucks Win

MADISON, WI (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — On a day dominated by offense, Chase Hug (Evansville) stole the show, homering three times in a 13-9 victory for the Wausau Woodchucks (28-25) over the Madison Mallards (23-31) Tuesday night. Hug has homered six times in just eleven games as a Woodchuck. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Homeless man searching for missing service dog

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A homeless man’s service dog is missing in Stevens Point. Adam Bowles says his service dog went missing while he was taking a nap in Stevens Point. Bowles is not from the area; he’s been hopping from train to train. His 7-year-old...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Mayors Monday: Marshfield’s Lois TeStrake

MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — In-person, absentee voting begins this week for the August 9th primary. Marshfield Mayor Lois TeStrake says that means anyone can stop into the Clerk’s office at City Hall during regular business hours starting on Tuesday to request their ballot. But she says to make sure you do your homework first.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Masonic Lodge makes donation for police dog training

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Evergreen Masonic Lodge in Stevens Point donated two pieces of equipment during a ceremony at the Portage County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday. The gifts are K9 drug training boxes and a fire suppression unit. Sheriff Mike Lukas says the four drug boxes are...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Wausau City Council Holds Committee Meeting on Mall Redevelopment

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau’s City Council held a Committee of the Whole meeting on the proposed mall redevelopment project on Tuesday. The session began with representatives from Wausau Opportunity Zone and T. Wall Enterprises doubling down on their commitment to the project. “We are trying to meet...
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Kronenwetter Rescinds Downey Severance Package

KRONENWETTER, WI (WAOW-WSAU) — WAOW TV is reporting that Kronenwetter village leaders voted Monday night to rescind a severance package for former Village Administrator Richard Downey. Downey had been placed on leave earlier this month with no reason given. He has since taken a position with the city of...
KRONENWETTER, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Woodchucks Split DH, Rafters Top Mallards

FOND DU LAC (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks split a Sunday doubleheader with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders with Fondy winning game one 12-4 and the Woodchucks taking the nightcap 19-6. In game one the Woodchucks had a 4-1 led but the Dock Spiders scored the games final 11 runs including seven in the fourth inning.
WAUSAU, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Temporary Changes in Kronenwetter Made to Accommodate New Staffers and Training

KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Residents in the Village of Kronenwetter are being asked to be patient as new staffers get trained into their positions. Interim Village Administrator Duane Gau says for now they are closing Village Hall on Fridays through early October to allow for all-staff training. He knows it may be an inconvenience for some, but he says it’s necessary if they will be able to provide the level of service that residents expect in the future. “We’re basically looking to set up that day to train staff,” said Gau.
KRONENWETTER, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Lincoln County Parents Arrested on Drug Charges After Welfare Check

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, WI (WSAU) — A well-being check on a one-year-old child in Lincoln County led to the arrest of two people for multiple drug charges. Officers received a tip last week stating that the child’s parents, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man from Merrill, were distributing and using drugs out of the home while caring for their child. During the investigation, officers learned that the mother had been using various drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth in the last two weeks. Investigators also found an undisclosed amount of drugs in the home as well.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

