ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

5 men shot near Virginia restaurant, Richmond police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39JhlP_0gr2YtFO00
Shooting: Five men were wounded near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Two victims had life-threatening injuries. (Oleksander Filon/iStock)

RICHMOND, Va. — Five men were wounded Saturday night near a restaurant in Richmond, Virginia, authorities said.

Officers from the Richmond Police Department responded to an area near The Pitts BBQ at about 11:24 p.m. EDT, WTVR reported.

According to police, two men were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, WRIC reported. Two other men also were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-threatening, and the other man was treated at the scene.

Reva Trammell, a Richmond City Councilwoman, said she was at the restaurant when the shooting occurred.

“I’m over here at the Pitts on Broad Rock Boulevard where people have been shot,” Trammell wrote in a Facebook post. “I want to thank the citizens who contacted me telling me to get over here. It is so awful! They heard the gunshots, people screaming, and running towards the street.”

Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect or suspects, WTVR reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

2 injured in shooting at Richmond apartment complex

Jul. 27, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a shooting at a southside apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to the scene in the 1700 block of Clarkson Road around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. When police arrived, they found a victim with...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
cbs19news

Police: Officer, driver fleeing crash hurt in alley shootout

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Police in Virginia say a driver who fled a crash and a police officer were wounded in a shootout in an alley. Richmond police say officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed early Monday and when the vehicle crashed, the driver fled.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Broad Rock Boulevard#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
rvahub.com

Five Injured in Shooting on Broad Rock Boulevard

Last night (Saturday) at approximately 11:24 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard. RPD officers located five adult males with gunshot wounds outside of a structure. Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

5 people shot near Richmond restaurant: 'It is so awful'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Five people were shot near a Richmond restaurant on Saturday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard, near The Pitts BBQ, at about 11:24 p.m. to respond to the shooting. "Two adult males were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico Police want the public’s help solving a 15-year-old murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are once again requesting the public’s help in solving a crime that happened 15 years ago. At approximately 12:37 a.m. on April 4, 2007, Henrico Police were called to the former Legacy Inn near Richmond International Airport. Gary Earl Post Sr. — a 54-year old father from Broadway near Harrisburg, VA — had been fatally shot in his motel room by four masked men.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Video shows some Richmond Police cheering moments before tear-gassing peaceful protesters: 'It's going down'

RICHMOND, Va -- Newly-released video showing Richmond Police Officers deploying tear gas into a peaceful crowd of protesters gathered at the former Robert E. Lee Monument is now available for the public to view. As part of a federal lawsuit settlement between multiple demonstrators and the City of Richmond, police records from the day of the incident on June 1, 2020, were released through the Library of Virginia more than two years later.
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

MURDER: 20-Year-Old Bladensburg Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

A Bladensburg man is awaiting extradition to Maryland after admitting his role in connection to a fatal District Heights shooting, authorities say. Daquon Parris, 20, was arrested in Colonial Heights, Virginia for the murder of Tremayne Crawford, 34 according to Prince George's County police. Parris allegedly admitted to shooting Crawford...
BLADENSBURG, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia firefighter allegedly run over by drunk driver following car crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hurt Volunteer Fire Department member was allegedly run over by a drunk driver following a crash, according to the department. A Hurt Volunteer Firefighter, Thomas Page, and his daughter were reportedly involved in a car collision in Williamsburg during the early morning hours of Saturday, July 23. According to a post from the town of Hurt’s Facebook page, it was a drunk driver who allegedly hit them.
HURT, VA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy