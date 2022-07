Get ready! A new Hyatt hotel is opening in Santorini very soon! There are plenty of dates for points and some sweet suites available!. If you are quite familiar with Hyatt and Greece, you may be thinking, “whaaat, the “first”?” It is true, actually, that this is the first Hyatt property as it is being opened under the Hyatt Unbound Collection. The other properties on Santorini bookable through Hyatt are with the Small Luxury Hotels and are bookable with Hyatt as a partnership. So, what is this new property and what is the advantage of it being a Hyatt portfolio hotel?

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO