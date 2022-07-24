ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Space Zoom can do something nobody expected

By Lance Ulanoff
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QCGD_0gr2WjAQ00
(Image credit: Future)

We've established that Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 100x Space Zoom is a photographic and technical marvel, but it has one trick up its sleeve that I didn't notice until recently.

I've been using Samsung's big-screen Note-in-disguise Android 12 phone for five (mostly uneventful) months, but not consistently. The 6.8-inch device is, at 228 grams, a little heavy, especially compared to my 6.1-inch, 204-gram iPhone 13 Pro. Still, whenever I want the best in smartphone zoom photography, there is no other choice.

When I bought tickets to see Brian Wilson (opens in new tab) (of the Beach Boys) and Chicago (opens in new tab) (of 21 top 10 singles) at Jones Beach Theater (opens in new tab) in New York, I decided to carry the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with me because its 10x optical, and 30x-to-100x Space Zoom blow away the iPhone's long-distance photography. Considering my nose-bleed seats (nope, not gonna pay $200 for orchestra), if I wanted any decent shots of the band on stage, I couldn't rely on the iPhone 13 Pro's 3x optical zoom and 15x-max digital zoom.

Like binoculars

Image 1 of 3

As soon as the legendary and now 80-year-old Brian Wilson scooted up to his all-white piano, I started using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's zoom and big screen as digital binoculars. With 10x zoom, I felt like I was sitting in the orchestra. With 30x Space Zoom, I took a seat on the stage, and with 100X Space Zoom, I was on top of Wilson's piano, staring into his face.

To be clear, the image quality differences between 10X and 30X or 100X can be quite stark. 10X is using Samsung's pericope lens and prism technology to deliver excellent optical zoom. No interpolation, just 10MP of pure image data. 30X and 100X look decent unless you blow them up to full size, where the details tend to look more like an image as interpreted by an abstract painter or even DALL-E.

Watch him move

Image 1 of 3

The further you zoom, the more slight movements of your hand can throw your subject out of frame. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, though, does an excellent job of optical and electronic image stabilization. Brian Wilson helped my cause by performing his entire 45-minute set while seated behind that white piano.

Chicago, though, was a different story. Current lead singer Neil Donnell roamed the stage throughout the band's set. Initially, because I didn't know who he was (longtime lead Singer Peter Cetara departed in 1985 and since then Chicago has had a revolving door of frontmen), I didn't bother with 30x or 100x zoom.

Eventually, though, I decided to follow the powerful singer with the phone's Super Zoom. First I hit 30X, but it wasn't until I tried 100X that I noticed something startling. Even as I held the Galaxy S22 Ultra perfectly still - or as still as my half-century hands are capable - the phone's camera casually followed Donnell as he walked from one side of the stage to the other.

I didn't realize it at first. I just watched Donnell sing and walk and it wasn't until I noticed the back of the stage was moving to the left behind him that I realized the phone's camera had locked onto Donnell and was tracking him.

But how

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mWqKx_0gr2WjAQ00
(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

To understand how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera can track moving objects, you have to accept that the phone's 30X and, especially 100X space zoom are highly interpolated images where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip-level Computer Vision is constantly at work figuring out what you're looking at - is it a planet, a person, a bird - and what it might be doing.

When I asked Samsung about the capability, they confirmed that Space Zoom uses both OIS and EIS to reduce shake and blur. The tracking I was seeing is a product of Tracking Auto-Focus in which the cameras attempt to adjust the framing to keep the subject in focus and - in my experience - in the frame.

With Donnell filling the frame, the Samsung phone accurately assumed that he was my subject and, without asking me, kept him centered in the frame as he tried to walk out of it. This capability made it possible for me to capture a series of photos of the singer in motion. Granted, the quality is Van Gogh-esque, but if I was trying to capture a 100x optically zoomed image of someone in motion, I probably wouldn't have anything to show you.

This tracking does not work in video, which tops out at 20x interpolated zoom, but it is repeatable in a number of different still-image scenarios.

When I got back to the city, I took the Galaxy S22 Ultra to Bryant Park, which has a huge lawn in the middle of it. I stood on one end and focused on the other end, where people were walking back and forth. Using 100x zoom, I would pick a walker and then wait for the phone to track them. It did every time but would stop when they walked too far out of frame. I suppose that if Donnell had walked off stage, the Galaxy S22 ultra would've stopped tracking him, too.

What to do with it

100X interpolated zoom isn't the right photographic tool for every job, but it is effective for astrophotography and in situations like concerts where, more than likely, you're not sitting in the front row, the 10th row, or even the 50th row.

The image quality is what you might expect from Computer Vision. In situations where it can fill in the blanks with what it knows of a subject, the results can be impressive (I think the moon looks great because Samsung's AI knows what the moon should look like) but it will struggle, for instance, with a relatively new Chicago singer that even I couldn't readily identify.

If you want to compare all the best smartphone cameras, and see which ones push the optical-zoom envelope, read our roundup of the best phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYKq5_0gr2WjAQ00

A 35-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.

Lance Ulanoff (opens in new tab) makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Ryan, Fox News, Fox Business, the Today Show (opens in new tab), Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC.

Comments / 24

Rick McGee
2d ago

Knock off the Note references with the S22 ULTRA. The past is past. Samsung rolled up the best of their patented technologies into 1-single device. Nothing beats this phone, but it's not a phone. It's a micro computer having telephone capability. There's no comparison between Windows 95 and Windows 11, but yet you and others like you continue to live in the past.

Reply(3)
3
Martha Wiggins
3d ago

I love my Galaxy S22 Ultra! The camera is so awesome!

Reply(5)
8
Related
TechRadar

How to reset a locked Samsung phone

There are various ways to unlock Samsung phones, so generally you’re best off doing that if possible. But if you’ve exhausted your options and are still locked out – or were planning to reset your phone regardless – then you may be able to reset it without unlocking it.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Brian Wilson
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE incoming as report claims an initial production target of 31 million units across four models

Supporters of Samsung’s Fan Edition phones will be pleased to learn that a Galaxy S23 FE is expected to join the series. While the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE had to be cancelled to allow its components help build much more profit-friendly Galaxy S22 Ultra units, it seems this time around the Korean manufacturer has prepared its stock more carefully. The Elec has reported that the incredible sales success of the S22 Ultra is what put paid to any plans of an S22 FE model, but initial production targets for the S23 series show that Samsung is now covering all bases.
BUSINESS
SPY

Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

Click here to read the full article. If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use. This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called...
CELL PHONES
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Android
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
ConsumerAffairs

Verizon rolls out new low-cost unlimited plan priced at $30 a month

Verizon may be sitting pretty atop the mobile carrier customer rankings with 142.8 million subscribers, but it’s putting pressure on its competition for more customers. On Wednesday, the company rolled out a new ultra-low plan called Welcome Unlimited, which is priced at $30 per line per month for four lines.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
BBC
BGR.com

5 tips and tricks every Roku TV user needs to know

Roku is still the streaming platform to beat. Affordable hardware and intuitive software have made it the platform of choice for millions of American consumers. There is a decent chance that you have a Roku device in your home right now. As such, we think this might be a good time to share some tips to help you get the most out of your Roku.
ELECTRONICS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
MARKETS
SPY

This Prime Video Hack Lets You Access Paramount+, Showtime and More Video Channels for $0.99

Click here to read the full article. Streaming deals don’t come around as often as we’d like, but Amazon’s Prime Video has a killer lineup of discounts on some of their most popular channels for Prime Day. Prime Video Channels like Starz, Discovery+, Paramount+, Showtime and more typically cost somewhere between $7.99–$10.99 per month, but now you can subscribe to each of them for just $0.99 per month, for up to two months, as an introductory offer. Don’t tell Amazon, but that’s more than enough time to binge-watch all the series you want to watch. The channels will be added directly to your...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Turn This iPhone Setting Off Immediately If You Want To Save Battery

If you have an iPhone, chances are you’re also constantly looking for ways to boost your iPhone’s battery. Dealing with a device that loses its charge after a few hours is nobody’s idea of a great time. But instead of feeling frustrated, there are steps you can take right now that can boost battery power and help prolong the life of your device. Tech Expert Kimberly Silva, CEO of FindPeopleFirst, stresses that there are two iPhone settings you should turn off immediately if you want to save battery.
CELL PHONES
Popculture

Roku Offers 8 Local Cable Stations for Free for First Time Ever

Roku is now offering eight local cable stations for free, for the first time ever. Deadline reports that the streaming company has partnered with NBCUniversal to offer free local NBC stations on the Roku Channel, its streaming content service. The outlet states that this is the first time The Roku Channel is offering local stations to its customers, which are said to be around 80 million people.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

TechRadar

43K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy