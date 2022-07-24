Now That Bitcoin Is Considered Property In The UK, Reclaiming Ransomed Assets Sent To Exchanges Is Much Easier

Why should I withdraw my bitcoin from an exchange?. If you have to ask permission to use what’s yours, it’s not truly yours. Have you ever heard the phrase “Not your keys, not your coins”? It’s true. If you do not withdraw, and hold your bitcoin private keys, you are not in control of your own money. Leaving your bitcoin on your exchange account means that you are placing a significant amount of trust in a third party exchange.

