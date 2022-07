BUFFALO, N.Y. — Services have been announced for a Rochester Police officer gunned down in the line of duty. A wake will be held this Sunday for 29-year-veteran Tony Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz was in a parked vehicle with Officer Sino Seng on July 21 when 17 rounds were fired into the vehicle from behind, according to the department. The two were part of the department’s plainclothes tactical unit and were investigating a murder.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO