ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Deebo Samuel voted No.9 of 30 best Gamecocks during SEC era

By Joe Macheca about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybrZJ_0gr2VQNi00
Deebo Samuel prepares for a Game against Missouri (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

This summer, 107.5 the Game is honoring the 30th year for Gamecock football in the SEC by counting down the 30 best players during the era. Former legendary Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel was next to join the list, checking in at No. 9.

Deebo was a fan favorite at South Carolina. His infectious smile and grit quickly won the hearts of Gamecock fans everywhere. His versatility is what made him so special. Whether it was returning kicks, catching passes, or getting the ball in the backfield, Samuel made it happen.

He played a lot as a freshman while battling injuries and started 3 times in 2015. In the fall of 2016, Samuel burst onto the scene. He had 783 receiving yards on 59 catches and a touchdown. He also showed off that trademarked versatility, carrying the ball 15 times for 98 yards and 6 touchdowns. Samuel won the Steve Spurrier award for offensive MVP for the Gamecocks as a sophomore.

In 2017, Samuel played in just three games yet was still tied for the team lead in all-purpose touchdowns with 6. Samuel’s senior season is what put him on the map in terms of NFL prospects. He bounced back from injury and returned even stronger. The Football Writers of America named Samuel a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player. He was also voted a unanimous first-team All-SEC as an all-purpose player.

[Win a Jaheim Bell-autographed football]

He racked up 882 yards on 62 catches and also went for 11 touchdowns. Samuel also posted career-high numbers for a single game. He went nuclear in his final game in the Garnet and Black against rival Clemson in Death Valley. He finished the game with 210 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 56-35 loss to the Tigers.

Samuel was one of those players that you just had to see play. If you watched any game in the 2018 season you were bound to notice him eventually. His highlight reel is a treat to watch.

[Get four months of Gamecock Central for $1!]

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Samuel in the 2nd round (36th Overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. Samuel had a breakout rookie season in 2019. He had 57 receptions for 802 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He dealt with a foot injury that held him out a large portion of games in 2020. Samuel’s 2021 season is what established him as one of the best offensive weapons in professional football.

Samuel’s contract situation remains an iffy one. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and the tension is building between the two sides. Nobody knows if the two will eventually get to a deal or if they will end up parting ways.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds when the 49ers report to camp on July 26.

Discuss Deebo Samuel and South Carolina football on The Insiders Forum!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Why Clemson's top defensive signee stuck with Tigers after coordinator change

When news of Brent Venables’ departure for Oklahoma broke back in December, Jeadyn Lukus’ phone started blowing up. And he wasn’t the only one. Clemson lost three blue-chip recruits once Venables, the Tigers’ longtime defensive coordinator, left the program to take his first head coaching job. IMG Academy teammates Jihaad Campbell, Keon Sabb and Daylon Everette, ranked as four-star prospects or higher, ended up at Alabama, Michigan and Georgia, respectively.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

Lane Kiffin on conference realignment: ‘It just doesn’t seem right’

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has remained outspoken on the issues of NIL and conference realignment throughout the offseason as he compares the model to a professional league with no rules. With the recent addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and last summers move by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, something feels off for the coach who has spent time from coast to coast.
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#South Carolina Football#American Football#College Football#Sec#Mvp#All American#Lsb Win
NBC Sports

South Carolina, new coach Paris sign 5-star F Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. — First-year South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has signed five-star recruit and one-time North Carolina commitment, Gregory “GG” Jackson. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound Jackson was considered one of the top prospects for the 2023 recruiting class. But the school said he has reclassified to 2022 and will be eligible to play for the Gamecocks this season.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin gives hilarious response to Nick Saban meme

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most public figures in all of college football. He’s also an emotional coach, who wears his thoughts and feelings on his sleeve during games. In the internet age, this has always made him the target for memes. Former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin knows that.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

LOOK: Caleb Williams hypes up Travis Dye ahead of 2022 season

New USC quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to get to work in Los Angeles with just over a month until the Trojans kick off the season versus Rice. On Monday, Williams took to Twitter to hype up his new running back Travis Dye. Along with a graphic showing Dye’s 1,271 yards from 2021, he tweeted, “You see it!!!”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kentucky Quarterback Beau Allen Enters the Transfer Portal

Quarterback Beau Allen will not conclude his playing career at the University of Kentucky. KSR has learned Allen will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. Allen confirmed the news on social media minutes ago. “I have the utmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Clemson Insider

Bakich, Clemson land big-time commit after camp

The Clemson baseball program has picked up another verbal pledge. Class of 2025 outfielder Logan Struk of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Charleston, S.C.) announced his commitment to the Tigers via social media Monday afternoon. Struk, who will play for Team Elite Platinum in the fall, was offered by Clemson after a...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

4-star 2024 CB Jalyn Crawford sets trio of unofficial visits

Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview cornerback Jalyn Crawford has blossomed into one of the country’s top prospects in the rising junior class. The four-star holds Power Five offers from across the nation, and has been busy visiting those programs. That includes the end of this month, when he’ll see three programs...
LILBURN, GA
247Sports

Beamer talks Gamecocks' offensive and defensive depth

Heading into the 2022 season, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer and his staff will look to continue to build depth on both sides of the ball. In addition to a solid recruiting class, the Gamecocks looked to the NCAA Transfer Portal and added multiple players who will make an instant impact and help provide depth.
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Kentucky QB depth will be worrisome in 2022

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Beau Allen has decided to move on from Kentucky football after spending 2.5 years on campus. The former top-500 recruit and Lexington (Ky.) Catholic product was unable to make a true push for playing time for the hometown team and has entered the transfer portal. Suddenly, Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

ESPN's FPI predictions for every game on Kentucky's schedule

Football season is (blissfully) just around the corner, and in turn, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is churning out numbers. The FPI’s game-by-game predictions are now available, and according to the predictive rating system, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are favored to win nine of their twelve games this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy