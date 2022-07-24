Deebo Samuel voted No.9 of 30 best Gamecocks during SEC era

Deebo Samuel prepares for a Game against Missouri (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

This summer, 107.5 the Game is honoring the 30th year for Gamecock football in the SEC by counting down the 30 best players during the era. Former legendary Gamecocks wide receiver Deebo Samuel was next to join the list, checking in at No. 9.

Deebo was a fan favorite at South Carolina. His infectious smile and grit quickly won the hearts of Gamecock fans everywhere. His versatility is what made him so special. Whether it was returning kicks, catching passes, or getting the ball in the backfield, Samuel made it happen.

He played a lot as a freshman while battling injuries and started 3 times in 2015. In the fall of 2016, Samuel burst onto the scene. He had 783 receiving yards on 59 catches and a touchdown. He also showed off that trademarked versatility, carrying the ball 15 times for 98 yards and 6 touchdowns. Samuel won the Steve Spurrier award for offensive MVP for the Gamecocks as a sophomore.

In 2017, Samuel played in just three games yet was still tied for the team lead in all-purpose touchdowns with 6. Samuel’s senior season is what put him on the map in terms of NFL prospects. He bounced back from injury and returned even stronger. The Football Writers of America named Samuel a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player. He was also voted a unanimous first-team All-SEC as an all-purpose player.

He racked up 882 yards on 62 catches and also went for 11 touchdowns. Samuel also posted career-high numbers for a single game. He went nuclear in his final game in the Garnet and Black against rival Clemson in Death Valley. He finished the game with 210 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 56-35 loss to the Tigers.

Samuel was one of those players that you just had to see play. If you watched any game in the 2018 season you were bound to notice him eventually. His highlight reel is a treat to watch.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Samuel in the 2nd round (36th Overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. Samuel had a breakout rookie season in 2019. He had 57 receptions for 802 yards and 3 touchdowns.

He dealt with a foot injury that held him out a large portion of games in 2020. Samuel’s 2021 season is what established him as one of the best offensive weapons in professional football.

Samuel’s contract situation remains an iffy one. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season and the tension is building between the two sides. Nobody knows if the two will eventually get to a deal or if they will end up parting ways.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds when the 49ers report to camp on July 26.

