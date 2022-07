Locals in Kumejima island discovered carcasses of more than 30 sea turtles, scattered around a remote beach last Thursday. Authorities said that the animals were found grievously injured with stab wounds around their neck when the tide went out about 50 meters offshore, and the sea bottom became visible in the Maja area on the east side of the island in the early afternoon of July 14. The Independent reported some of the sea turtles were barely able to move and were bleeding, but many of which appeared dead.

ASIA ・ 8 DAYS AGO