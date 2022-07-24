Hendon Hooker highlights offensive playmakers that will step into starring roles at Tennessee

Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Hendon Hooker’s electric 2021 season couldn’t have come without excellent receiver play. And luckily for the super-senior, he’ll get several of his top targets back in 2022. Most notably, 1,000-yard wideout Cedric Tillman. He found the end zone 12 times last fall and returns as a second-team All-SEC selection.

With ammunition like that, Tennessee’s passing game should be in for quite a year. So when Hooker joined the SEC Network set as SEC Media Days this past week, he had nothing but excitement to share regarding this year’s crop of pass-catchers.

Here were some of his comments regarding the Volunteer playmakers, starting with Tillman:

“Everyone knows Cedric Tillman, big-time playmaker. He attacks the ball, he’s strong in his routes and sheds defenders after the catch. Wonderful guy off the field as well.”

Then he addressed one of the few guys who did leave and how Tennessee expects to replace him:

“We have Jalin Hyatt, a slot coming back. Replacing some big shoes with Velus Jones, so I’m excited to see those guys take that turn and make some big plays. We also have a couple young guys, Squirrel White, Kaleb Webb coming in. So those guys got a chance to practice with us during the bowl prep and we got a chance to really see them compete at a high level. So that was really cool.”

Hooker also offered one player that may not be on everyone’s radar who he could he stepping up and breaking out this year.

“One guy you may not have heard of, Ramel Keyton, he’s made some great strides this summer.”

Overall, Hendon Hooker says he loves the position group and feels comfortable with the pieces in place. He expects another big year out of him and them.

“And that’s one group that I know I can bank on when I’m coming in early or leaving late. I’m going to see a couple receivers out there catching Jugs. Their goal right now is 3,000 a month catching Jugs, and they’ve exceeded that by a long shot.”

For the first time in a while, the passing game looks like the biggest asset UT football has going into the season.