Click here to read the full article. Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Jesse Spencer, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will appear in the final episode of “Neighbours” on Thursday. Robbie featured in the long-running Aussie soap from 2008 to 2011 as Donna Freedman and has since gone on to star in massive Hollywood films including “The Wolf of Wallstreet”, “I, Tonya” and “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”. Network 10 said Robbie’s return to “Neighbours” will be a “small cameo role”. ARIA Award-winning Delta Goodrem will also return to say goodbye to the show. Goodrem was originally on the show from 2002 to 2003 as...

TV SERIES ・ 33 MINUTES AGO