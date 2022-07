Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton has lofty expectations placed on his shoulders in his first season at Penn State. (Steve Manuel: BWI)

Much of the optimism for Penn State football this fall comes from talented, young players on the roster. But the reality is that not all of them will make that jump from unproven to productive. So, which players will become mainstays in the offense next fall after training camp? That’s the question posed today to the BWI Roundtable of Greg Pickel, Nate Bauer, and Thomas Frank Carr.