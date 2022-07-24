Preview: Four-star OL Chase Bisontis set to announce commitment

2023 Ramsey (N.J) Don Bosco Prep four-star offensive lineman Chase Bisontis has been hinting that a decision is on the horizon and the day is finally here. The four-star is set to announce his commitment on Sunday at 5:00 PM EST.

Bisontis will decide between Michigan State, LSU, Rutgers and Texas A&M. He made official visits to all four schools last month, opening June with his first, and only visit to College Station to date. His visit to Texas A&M gave the four-star an opportunity to connect with offensive line coach Steve Addazio, Jimbo Fisher and offensive linemen currently on the roster. In addition to the pursuit from the coaching staff, Texas A&M offensive linemen currently on the roster, as well as three-star commit Colton Thomasson, have maintained communication with Bisontis, hoping to have him join them in College Station.

The four-star, who ranks as a top-60 prospect and the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the country, would be the first big win for Addazio, who’s in his first year on the job since taking over for Josh Henson at Texas A&M. Addazio’s ties to the Northeast have been crucial to the Aggies’ efforts and beating out the Spartans and Tigers, while pulling Bisontis away from home state Rutgers would be an impressive first win on the job.

Bisontis is listed as an interior offensive lineman but plays tackle in high school and has the ability to play all over the offensive line. Should the four-star join the Aggies’ class, he would be the sixth commit in the class and the second offensive line commit alongside the aforementioned Thomasson.

As things stand, Texas A&M looks to have the edge on the other three schools heading into his commitment per the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. The Aggies currently have an 85.6% chance to land his commitment, with one prediction inputted in favor of Texas A&M.

Here’s what Charles Power, On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings had to say about Bisontis

“Swing tackle who has the athletic ability and raw power to play all five positions along the offensive line. Has a well-proportioned, developed build with excellent weight distribution. Plays with outstanding leverage and loose hips to dominate in the run game. Shows foot speed and balance in pass protection and as a puller. Very strong in the weight room. Showed off a 615-pound deadlift, 415-pound bench press and 315-pound hang clean in 2022. Plays left tackle for one of the top high school programs in New Jersey. Has the athleticism to play tackle at next level if arm length checks out. On the older end of the spectrum for offensive linemen in the 2023 class. “

Bisontis is ranked as the No. 60 player and No. 4 interior offensive lineman nationally per to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He has an NIL Valuation of $138K.