ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Paul Finebaum predicts which conference he expects Notre Dame to land eventually

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f7lyV_0gr2UoeT00
Carmen Mandato via Getty Images.

USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten sent shockwaves throughout college athletics, specifically within football. That, paired with the looming move of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to the SEC, has left many wondering what’s next. When it comes to conference realignment, Notre Dame might just be the biggest part of the equation moving forward.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently spoke with Greg McElroy about conference realignment, and he was asked about where Notre Dame will eventually land. Finebaum said that he thinks the Irish will eventually be playing in the Big Ten.

“I think Notre Dame will end up in the Big Ten if they go somewhere because it makes too much sense,” Finebeum said when asked which conference Notre Dame will land. “I don’t know what the history is with Knute Rockne and Fielding Yost and things that happened even before I was born. We’re talking 100 years ago, more than 100 years ago. But it’s time.”

Finebaum explains why he doesn’t see the SEC as a fit if Notre Dame joins a conference

All signs are pointing towards two mega-conferences between the SEC and Big Ten, and both conferences might not be done adding to their respective equations just yet. The SEC has been linked to a number of teams from the ACC, while the future of some of the remaining teams in the Pac-12 is also up in the air.

In the end, though, the conversation surrounding future conference realignment and expansion always has and always will circle back to Notre Dame. Finebaum believes the Irish are a fit in the SEC, but he doesn’t ultimately see it happening. Even if it makes sense, Notre Dame could be turned away by the simple perception of what that move would be for.

“And I love them in the SEC, but I don’t think they’re going to be able to convince the people that really matter at Notre Dame – and that’s the administration – that this is where they should be,” added Finebaum. “It would wreak to some people up there as just a pure money grab, and Notre Dame, even though everything it does football wise is about money, doesn’t want anybody else to know that.”

Comments / 23

Harry Callahan
3d ago

Who cares? When are ND Kool Aid drinkers going to figure out it's not what it once was, and hasn't been for decades?

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
Scorebook Live

Who will land 5-star prospect Omaha Biliew? (Prediction)

Consensus five-star power forward Omaha Biliew is set to announce his commitment Tuesday evening and is down to a final four of Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon and the G-League. Coaches from all three college programs attended Biliew's Mokan Elite tournament games at Peach Jam and the 6-foot-8, 210-pound power forward has largely kept his recruitment close to the vest.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Complex

Jim Harbaugh and Wife Willing to Raise Baby If Michigan Players or Staff Experience Unplanned Pregnancy

Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh reiterated his stance on abortion rights last week during an anti-choice fundraising event that took place in Plymouth, Michigan. “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born,” Harbaugh said at the Plymouth Right to Life event, per ESPN. “I love life. I believe in having a loving care and respect for life and death. My faith and my science are what drive these beliefs in me.”
PLYMOUTH, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcelroy
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Knute Rockne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Espn#American Football#College Football#Usc#Sec#Irish#Fielding Yost#Acc#Pac 12
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban apparently doesn’t eat at Zaxby’s

Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been in the headlines recently after it was revealed that he, his wife, and multiple Tennessee football staff members provided around $60,000 in impermissible benefits to college football recruits and their families. Pruitt was fired two years ago and was replaced by Josh...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Eagles decide not to sign former Cowboys RB

The Eagles have decided not to sign former Cowboys running back JaQuan Hardy, who they brought in Monday for a workout. Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports tweeted Monday evening that the Eagles have decided not to sign Hardy "at this point." The St. Paul (Minn.) Pioneer Press newspaper reported Monday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy