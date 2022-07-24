ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Derick Hall breaks down areas of improvement heading into 2022

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CF28m_0gr2Umt100

The Auburn Tigers’ low expectations for the 2022 college football season is a rarity. Following head coach Bryan Harsin’s offseason inquiry and the turmoil that ensued, the Tigers are expected to finish last in the SEC West, according to the SEC’s preseason media poll.

It’s star edge rusher Derick Hall’s job to make sure those expectations don’t come into fruition, and is working to improve his game this offseason to ensure him and his teammates succeed on the field this season.

“First of all, [my goal] is to always get better. I haven’t really put a stipulation on what I want to achieve and what I want to do because you play for each other, you play together and everything else takes care of itself,” Hall said at SEC Media Days. “Obviously I want to grow, I want to keep getting better. I want to take that next step in my development.

“I’ve really been honing in on the little things to take that next step, but overall, it’s really not about me – it’s about this team and trying to take this team to the next level. We’re just all here trying to win a championship and get better.”

Hall, an Athlon preseason All-American and expected first-round NFL Draft choice next season, finished 2021 ranked in the top-10 in three separate statistical categories. Along with 52 total tackles, Hall compiled 12.5 tackles for loss (9), nine sacks (3) and two forced fumbles (5).

After considering entering his name into the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall figured one more season would do wonders for his game, and is set to lead the defense alongside former five-star linebacker out of the Class of 2019 Owen Pappoe. In three seasons, Pappoe has totaled 165 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception throughout his Auburn career.

With these two working hand-in-hand in the pass-rushing game, they could prove problematic for any SEC offensive line this season. Auburn has the chance to prove the doubters wrong with a strong season, and it starts with Hall and Pappoe in the trenches. As Hall said, then the rest will take care of itself.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Nolan Smith, William Mote cases reach resolution following arrests

Following offseason arrests, Georgia Bulldogs players Nolan Smith and William Mote have had their cases resolved, just in time for fall camp. Both players wound up in legal trouble in the month after the national championship win over Alabama. Authorities charged Smith with speeding in a construction zone and driving on a suspended license.
247Sports

Alabama DL target Hunter Osborne locks in decision date

Four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville will announce his college commitment on Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. CT on CBS Sports HQ, he announced on Monday. The in-state standout is down to Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas. “Really just the day I came down to,” he said...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban apparently doesn’t eat at Zaxby’s

Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has been in the headlines recently after it was revealed that he, his wife, and multiple Tennessee football staff members provided around $60,000 in impermissible benefits to college football recruits and their families. Pruitt was fired two years ago and was replaced by Josh...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#The Auburn Tigers#Sec#All American
On3.com

Lane Kiffin gives hilarious response to Nick Saban meme

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most public figures in all of college football. He’s also an emotional coach, who wears his thoughts and feelings on his sleeve during games. In the internet age, this has always made him the target for memes. Former Saban assistant Lane Kiffin knows that.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

ESPN's FPI predictions for every game on Kentucky's schedule

Football season is (blissfully) just around the corner, and in turn, ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is churning out numbers. The FPI’s game-by-game predictions are now available, and according to the predictive rating system, your University of Kentucky Wildcats are favored to win nine of their twelve games this season.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Lane Kiffin on conference realignment: ‘It just doesn’t seem right’

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has remained outspoken on the issues of NIL and conference realignment throughout the offseason as he compares the model to a professional league with no rules. With the recent addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and last summers move by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, something feels off for the coach who has spent time from coast to coast.
OXFORD, MS
ClutchPoints

Alabama football moves up 2024 recruiting rankings with star CB commit

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban has been known for his recruiting prowess. Saban has brought in an elite level class for several years now, having ranked first or second in each year since 2019. One class where the Crimson Tide were lacking a bit, 2024, received a huge boost on Tuesday. Saban and company landed Jaylen Mbakwe, a four-star recruit. Here’s what Mbakwe had to say after choosing Alabama football, per 247 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Kentucky Quarterback Beau Allen Enters the Transfer Portal

Quarterback Beau Allen will not conclude his playing career at the University of Kentucky. KSR has learned Allen will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season. Allen confirmed the news on social media minutes ago. “I have the utmost respect and gratitude for Coach Stoops, his staff, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy