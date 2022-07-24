Derick Hall breaks down areas of improvement heading into 2022

The Auburn Tigers’ low expectations for the 2022 college football season is a rarity. Following head coach Bryan Harsin’s offseason inquiry and the turmoil that ensued, the Tigers are expected to finish last in the SEC West, according to the SEC’s preseason media poll.

It’s star edge rusher Derick Hall’s job to make sure those expectations don’t come into fruition, and is working to improve his game this offseason to ensure him and his teammates succeed on the field this season.

“First of all, [my goal] is to always get better. I haven’t really put a stipulation on what I want to achieve and what I want to do because you play for each other, you play together and everything else takes care of itself,” Hall said at SEC Media Days. “Obviously I want to grow, I want to keep getting better. I want to take that next step in my development.

“I’ve really been honing in on the little things to take that next step, but overall, it’s really not about me – it’s about this team and trying to take this team to the next level. We’re just all here trying to win a championship and get better.”

Hall, an Athlon preseason All-American and expected first-round NFL Draft choice next season, finished 2021 ranked in the top-10 in three separate statistical categories. Along with 52 total tackles, Hall compiled 12.5 tackles for loss (9), nine sacks (3) and two forced fumbles (5).

After considering entering his name into the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall figured one more season would do wonders for his game, and is set to lead the defense alongside former five-star linebacker out of the Class of 2019 Owen Pappoe. In three seasons, Pappoe has totaled 165 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception throughout his Auburn career.

With these two working hand-in-hand in the pass-rushing game, they could prove problematic for any SEC offensive line this season. Auburn has the chance to prove the doubters wrong with a strong season, and it starts with Hall and Pappoe in the trenches. As Hall said, then the rest will take care of itself.