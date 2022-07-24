Penn State set to host Class of 2024 tight end for a return visit next week

Effective: 2022-07-25 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Snyder; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania Northeastern Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania Northern Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Western Snyder County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 759 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Grove Mills, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy and Highland Park. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Jersey Shore and Mile Run exits, specifically near mile marker 195. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO