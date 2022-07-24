Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 41

Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) of the Bulldog football team playing against the Crimson Tide from the University of Alabama, in the 2021 College Football Playoff Championship game, played at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications.

In 41 days, you’ll be tuning into the opening kickoff between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oregon Ducks, and as we’ve done each day leading up, we’re looking back on what the number means in Georgia lore.

And 41 was all over the place for the Bulldogs in 2021.

Speaking of being all over the place, #41, Channing Tindall did plenty of that for Georgia last year.

Expectations were always high for Tindall in Athens, but in 2021, he came into his own and became the player everyone had always expected he could be.

It was a year of career highs for the senior linebacker from Columbia, South Carolina.

He twice hit eight tackles, his high mark in red and black, during the season. The first instance came against Tennessee, and more importantly, he came through again in the National Championship with another eight.

In the second meeting with the Tide, he would also be responsible for five quarterback pressures.

Tennessee knew much of Tindall’s ability to affect the quarterback, as well, as he spent all night in Knoxville in the backfield. His three-sack performance, including a forced fumble, was masterful and a key to throwing off Hendon Hooker’s rhythm throughout this evening.

Tindall finished the year as a second-team All-SEC member, the third leading tackler on the Bulldogs’ roster, and matriculated to the NFL as the No. 102 draft selection and part of Georgia’s historic 15 picks.

While we’ve been talking about Tennessee so much, we should probably acknowledge the 41 points Georgia posted against the Volunteers, in what was considered a tough test going in given how Josh Heupel’s team had been performing.

James Cook came through in spades during the effort, averaging 10 yards-plus a carry for the night and two touchdowns rushing. He would contribute a third score in the receiving game.

AD Mitchell had five receptions, as well, and Stetson Bennett was characteristically efficient in the contest.

Of course, and perhaps most importantly, 41 represents the number of seasons between Georgia’s National Championships, a drought the Bulldogs snapped in Indianapolis against the Crimson Tide.

How fitting it seems that to snap a 41-year drought #41 came up with a performance for the ages to help ensure victory.

It’ll always be remembered as the ‘21 Championship, but there’s a case to be made that last season was a year of 41s for the Bulldogs in so many ways.