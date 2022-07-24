ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside the rankings: New 4-star LB Whit Weeks

By Billy Embody about 7 hours
LSU LB commit Whit Weeks. (On3)

LSU landed a commitment this month from 2023 Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County linebacker Whit Weeks, who is a new 4-star prospect for On3.

