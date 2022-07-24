ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Jay Bilas trolls Rich Eisen using Anthony Hopkins

By Alex Weber about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04S8ej_0gr2UYTj00
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the latest installment of Jay Bilas’ troll job of radio host Rich Eisen’s striped fedora, the college basketball analyst compared Eisen to a dancing 84-year-old Anthony Hopkins. To see Hopkins prance around and Eisen don the hat, watch the clip below:

Hopkins is far from the first celebrity comparison Bilas has made to Eisen over the hat in question. Eisen first showed off the hat in an instagram post while on vacation, while the caption read: “I’ve acquired a rakish hat. Stay thirsty, miei amici.”

Shortly after returning from his Italian getaway, Eisen received an alarming eight-image, zero-word text from Bilas. Making fun of Eisen’s cranial fashion, he sent images of various celebrities wearing a similar hat.

(You can check out the video of Eisen reacting to the photos here)

Let’s just say some were better than others. Included was a disheveled, Santa-fied Nick Nolte. An in-his-prime Humphrey Bogart. Prince Phillip. Robert Redford from back in the day. Johnny Depp, looking halfway between himself and his Mad Hatter character from the Alice in Wonderland remake. Dick Tracy. And lastly, Italian musician Luciano Pavarotti.

Lastly, of course, was the 2021 Oscar Winner for Best Actor in Anthony Hopkins, who may have rocked the look better than the rest. And with the way he moved around, at 84 years old, was quite impressive.

However, Eisen defending his hat, noting that those type of hats are “famous, Italian hats.” Furthermore, “famous, wonderfully made and crafted, rakish, handsome, fashionable, Italian hats.”

That’s a mouthful for describing a single hat. But Eisen was rightfully upset. After all, he noted it was some forbidden “bald brotherhood on bald brotherhood violence” by Bilas. Perhaps we’ll get to see Jay himself try the look on for size at the sidelines of one of the games he calls during the upcoming college basketball season.

Comments / 0

