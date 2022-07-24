ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Officially called up

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Falter was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and will start against the Cubs on Sunday. As...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Braves trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, possible fits, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Atlanta Braves may be heartened to realize that, at 58-39 and 1 1/2 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East, they're in a much better position this trade deadline than they were last, when they entered July 31 with a 52-55 record. Of course, the direness of that situation inspired general manager Alex Anthopoulos to make a series of additions that later proved pivotal to the Braves' World Series run, including Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Sports

Rays' Brett Phillips: Stuck in reserve role

Phillips is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The lefty-hitting Phillips is on the bench against a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells) for the second straight game, which seemingly signals that the Rays aren't viewing him as an everyday player. Rather than getting a longer look at Phillips while the likes of Kevin Kiermaier (hip), Manuel Margot (knee) and Harold Ramirez (thumb) are on the injured list, the Rays appear to be giving Luke Raley a chance to play in the outfield alongside Randy Arozarena and Josh Lowe.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Maikel Franco: Riding pine Monday

Franco isn't starting Monday against the Dodgers. Franco went 1-for-6 with two strikeouts over the two games following the All-Star break, but he'll be held out of the starting nine for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Ehire Adrianza is starting at third base and batting eighth.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Takes seat Monday

Sanchez isn't in the lineup Monday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Most of Sanchez's starts this season have come against right-handed pitchers, and he'll get a breather with southpaw Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds on Monday. JJ Bleday is starting in center field while Bryan De La Cruz takes over in left.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Cubs#Triple A
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jon Berti: Resumes baseball activities

Berti (groin) hit in the cage and ran recently, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Berti has been on the injured list with a left groin strain since July 15, but it's encouraging to see him resume baseball activities. It's not yet clear when the 32-year-old will be able to rejoin the Marlins or whether he'll require a rehab assignment at some point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Swipes seventh bag

Davis went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a 7-6 win Tuesday against Minnesota. Davis walked in the second and singled and stole second in the fourth. In the eighth inning, with two on and one out, Victor Caratini pinch hit for Davis against Jhoan Duran. Davis is 8-for-24 (.333) with four walks and four stolen bases in his last 11 games and has a .365 OBP since joining Milwaukee in mid-June.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: Managing left wrist issue

France isn't starting Wednesday against the Rangers after tweaking his left wrist on a swing Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. France's injury isn't related to the elbow sprain that he dealt with last month, but he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game since the Mariners are playing a day game ahead of a lengthy flight to Houston. Manager Scott Servais didn't sound too concerned about France's injury, so he should tentatively be considered day-to-day.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Facing shutdown

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Winder (shoulder) will be shut down, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Winder landed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday due to right shoulder impingement syndrome, and he'll require more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. Baldelli didn't say that the right-hander's season is over, but Winder will be examined further in the coming days to help pinpoint a cause for his recurring shoulder issues.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Not in Monday's lineup

Bryant isn't starting Monday against the Brewers. Bryant is getting a breather Monday after he went 4-for-14 with a homer, two doubles, three runs, two RBI, two walks and two strikeouts over the last three games. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and bat second.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Miguel Sano: Activated from IL

Sano (knee) was activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Sano needed to be activated Monday to avoid an extension of his rehab assignment, and the team made the move official Monday evening. He was batting .093 with a home run, three RBI and one stolen base through 17 games before undergoing surgery in mid-May to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. It's unclear as to the type of role Sano will play on the active roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Esteury Ruiz: Playing time dwindling

Ruiz will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers. Though he'll be included in the lineup for the series finale, the 23-year-old rookie is starting for only the second time in seven games and looks like he'll be stuck in a short-side platoon role for the time being. The Padres could welcome Wil Myers (knee) back from the 10-day injured list later this week, at which point Ruiz could be a natural candidate to get optioned back to Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Gilberto Celestino: Sent to Triple-A

Celestino was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Celestino has struggled at the dish in July, slashing .143/.217/.190 with a double, two RBI and two walks through 15 games. Miguel Sano (knee) will take his place on the active roster after being activated from the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy