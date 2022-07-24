As Dusk Falls’ couch co-op makes a middling thriller a lot more memorable

It’s too hot to go outside (at least here in California), so if you – like me – are spending a lot of quality time with the TV while feeling guilty about the lack of culture in your life, you might appreciate today’s deal. Samsung’s latest version of The Frame is a unique 4K TV like no other that, in a way, brings a little bit of the museum experience home that you can enjoy in between binging on your favorite shows. That’s because – when you’re not using it – the gorgeous screen displays artwork that, thanks to the new anti-glare, low-reflection matte coating, bears a remarkable resemblance to an actual canvas painting you see hanging in museums. When turned on, however, it transforms into a QLED TV with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and support for several streaming apps.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO