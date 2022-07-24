Flood Watch issued for Aguila Valley, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 19:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 758 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain were observed. Enhanced flow continues down the San Carlos River, resulting in some impassable low water crossings. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and river gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include rural areas of Gila County and the San Carlos River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 43 MINUTES AGO