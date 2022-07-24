ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

Royalton Man Seriously Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROYALTON -- A Royalton man was seriously hurt in a crash on Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened...

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Willmar man told firefighters he was "wasted" following fatal head-on crash

NEW LONDON, Minn. -- An 18-year-old Willmar man faces serious charges accusing him of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana prior to a fatal head-on crash over the weekend. According to charges filed in Kandiyohi County, Daniel Lohse faces criminal vehicular homicide while under influence of alcohol, criminal vehicular operation under influence of alcohol, DWI and underage drinking and driving. The former two counts are felonies while the latter two are misdemeanors. During the overnight hours Sunday, Lohse was allegedly driving drunk after leaving a house party in New London when he swerved into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver and...
WILLMAR, MN
Royalton, MN
Royalton, MN
Two people are injured in a crash over the weekend in central Minnesota

(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
ALBANY, MN
Body of Hutchinson man found in car near Cedar Mills

(Cedar Mills MN-) The Meeker County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car northwest of Cedar Mills. They say at 6:11 a.m. Monday morning they received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle that was parked alongside the road in the 61000 block of 620th Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Meeker County Deputies and Detectives responded to the scene. The male was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter of Hutchinson. Sutter was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Also assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA).
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Troopers say 18-year-old driver was drinking before fatal crash in Kandiyohi County

LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A teenager is in jail after authorities say he was driving under the influence early Sunday morning before a head-on crash that killed the other driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township, roughly 12 miles north of Willmar. Investigators say a GMC Sierra and a Chevrolet Malibu were traveling opposite directions on the highway when they collided. The crash killed the driver of the Malibu, identified as 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Wilmar. A passenger in her car, a 31-year-old Belgrade man, was hurt and treated at a local hospital. He is expected to survive. The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old Willmar man, was also hurt in the crash and brought to a different hospital for treatment. Later he was booked into the Kandiyohi County Jail, pending charges of criminal vehicular homicide. Troopers determined that the teenager had been drinking. WCCO is not naming him as he has yet to be formally charged. 
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Kayakers struck by boater on central Minnesota lake

Two people were injured as they were kayaking on a central Minnesota lake and struck by a boater. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Monday at about 1:10 p.m. on Sauk Lake in Sauk Centre. The sheriff's report says a 48-year-old Sauk Centre man was driving an 18-foot Crestliner boat when he struck a two-person kayak.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Investigation Launched After Hutchinson Man Found Dead in Vehicle

The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after a Hutchinson man was found dead in a vehicle parked alongside a road Monday morning. The man was identified as 39-year-old Jason Sutter. At just after 6am, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased male in a vehicle...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Fatal accident near Sibley State Park

Tragically there was a fatal accident on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park at 2:21 am Sunday, July 24, 2022. A car and a pick up collided head on. The State Patrol has not released any names at this time, but they say the driver of the car was a 52-year-old woman from Willmar and had a 31-year-old male passenger from Belgrade. The driver of the pick up was an 18-year-old male from Willmar. The State Patrol did not say how many people died in the crash, and said they will be releasing the names later Sunday.
WILLMAR, MN
Three hurt in crash west of Willmar

(Pennock MN-) Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash southwest of Pennock Wednesday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 40 at the Kandi-Chippewa County Line Road. An SUV traveling southbound on County Line Road hit a Jeep that was traveling westbound on Highway 40. The driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Jesus Gonzalez of Willmar, along with the driver of the SUV, 50 year-old Tabitha Trevino of Kandiyohi and passenger 31-year-old Charles Melton of New Ulm were all taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
WILLMAR, MN
