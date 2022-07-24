ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 men arrested Sesame Place anti-racist protest after a video went viral of a character appearing to ignore Black children

By Bethany Dawson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lakQL_0gr2Pwe600
Sesame Place theme park. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press
  • Two people were arrested at an anti-racist protest at a Sesame Street theme park in Philadelphia.
  • Police allege that the two unidentified men swore in front of children and blocked the road.
  • Sesame Place has been criticized after a video went viral of one of the characters appeared to ignore two Black children.

Two people have been arrested at an anti-racist protest at the Sesame Street theme park, Sesame Place, Philadelphia, after a video went viral showing the Rosita character appearing to deny high-five to two young Black girls.

The incident last week has caused outrage online and in-person, with local newspaper the Courier Times reporting that about two dozen protesters at the park on Saturday.

The local outlet reports that police arrested two men for obstructing the highway, as they were repeatedly stepping into moving traffic in an attempt to cause a disruption.

Police say the two unidentified men also swore in front of children.

On July 17, Sesame Place acknowledged the incident on their Instagram but said, "The Rosita performer did not intentionally ignore the girl and is devastated about the misunderstanding."

—Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) July 23, 2022

The viral video that sparked outrage was posted by Jodi Brown and appeared to show her daughter Skylar Brown, 6, and niece Nylah Brown, 6, being ignored by the Rosita character during a parade at the theme park.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows the Rosita character high-fiving and shaking hands with members of the crowd until she appears to give a no signal to a person behind the girls and the girls themselves. The two girls, sporting Sesame Street-themed backpacks, seem confused as the character passes by their outstretched arms.

The viral clip caught the attention of Grammy-winning singer Kelly Rowland, among others, reported Insider. Rowland reposted the video to her Instagram story on Sunday with the caption "OH HELL NAWWW" scrawled across it. "TF! This just made me so mad!" she wrote in another caption for the clip.

—Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 17, 2022

Speaking about the change needed at the park, Cody Owens of the NAACP in Delaware said, "The number one thing is making sure that the kids still have fun here. That's what this is all about, and no one should be discriminated against based on your skin color, your race, whatever it may be," CBS Philadelphia reports.

Renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd's family, held a press conference with the two girls and their mother on Saturday.

Crump said, "That character may have ignored them, but we will never ignore our Black children. They have every right to be given full consideration and respect of any child whether white, Brown, red or Black," Crump said.

Comments / 97

sam
3d ago

Who is behind the mask, is it he or she, black , white or brown? That person probably hired for minimum wage , tired frustrated or many other reasons.

Reply(15)
31
Edward Borgese
3d ago

The damage is being done by the adults the adults have exposed these kids through the media, conversations within ear shot of the kids. The other should be held accountable

Reply(4)
18
Steven Phillips
3d ago

I'm so tired of hearing about this. Ok the kids got hurt feelings they will get over it all the parents want is money.

Reply(8)
52
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Attorney Says New Sesame Park Footage Supports Claim That Black Kids Were Snubbed

Newly released footage sheds more light on the Sesame Place controversy. Earlier this month, Jodi Brown shared a video in which her daughter and niece were seemingly ignored by a park employee dressed as the character Rosita. The clip shows the actor walking in a parade, while giving high-fives to a few white patrons. The worker then approaches Brown’s daughter and niece, who are both Black, and seemingly snubs them. The girls appeared to be both confused and disappointed as the Rosita actor walked away.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Joins Fight Against Sesame Place: "Time To Activate The Culture"

The Sesame Place drama is heating up as parents have threatened lawsuits. Recently, the internet has been taken over by video footage showing Seasame Place parade characters allegedly abusing or ignoring Black children, and it all was launched after one family shared their experience. Sesame Workshop issued a statement after the initial video went viral, but it only prompted other families to share their stories, as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality

Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
LEXINGTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Jodi Brown
Person
Ben Crump
Newsweek

'This Is Not Your Place': Neighbor's Wildly Racist Letter Sparks Outrage

A neighbor's letter to a Native American family went viral this week, setting off a wave of fury online. A photo of the note was shared anonymously by a 19-year-old woman under the Reddit username Iniminki on Monday. Her post in the forum "F**k You Karen" has racked up over 37,000 votes and reappeared in the forum "Mildly Infuriating," where it amassed a further 50,000 votes.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

White Texas Kroger Security Guard Who Dragged, Pepper-Sprayed, Racially Profiled Black Women, Fired

A Kroger store in Houston has parted ways with a security guard accused by multiple customers of racially profiling Black women. Several Black women shared their traumatic experiences with the since-terminated security guard. Kamesha Sterling was the first to record her April 13 encounter where the guard verbally and physically abused her cousin, Stephanie Teal, who is special needs, Click 2 Houston reports.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Place#Black People#Sesame Street#Anti Racist#Viral Video#Courier Times
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Essence

13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School

Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
SCIENCE
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg says she reached out to Sesame Street over Sesame Place viral video: 'What the hell?'

Whoopi Goldberg is sharing her thoughts on the viral video and subsequent controversy that took place at Sesame Place over the weekend. Goldberg, who has done a lot of work with Sesame Street in the past, told her co-hosts on The View on Wednesday that she has reached out to them after an incident at the Philadelphia amusement park where two Black girls were seemingly ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume, and she didn't mince words with them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

White woman, 87, blamed for death of Emmett Till says she is a VICTIM in her newly-leaked autobiography and claims she tried to STOP her husband's lynch-mob from killing the teen

A white woman blamed for the racist lynching of Emmett Till claimed she is a victim in her leaked autobiography - while also asserting that she lied to try and protect the black teenager from his terrible fate. In a leaked 99-page manuscript obtained by The Associated Press, Carolyn Donham,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Weather Channel apologises for showing racial slur during broadcast: ‘It did not originate with us’

The Weather Channel has apologised after it landed in hot water for broadcasting an offensive racial slur in the middle of a weather report.The channel’s Local on the 8s broadcast caused a storm after a racial slur was displayed in one of its forecast graphics.“Hello Des Moines, This is your weather my N******,” read a graphic displayed on the Des Moines-based channel’s segment. The incident occurred last Thursday but became viral after it was flagged by journalist Matthew Keys.In a public statement, the Weather Channel apologised to viewers, and said the presentation “did not originate” with them. They promised...
DES MOINES, IA
Insider

Insider

503K+
Followers
31K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy