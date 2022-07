Citizens encouraged to get involved in the planning. A comprehensive plan is a document that states a community’s desired vision for the future. Although Henderson’s plan will state the community’s vision for the future, it does not constitute zoning regulation or establish zoning boundaries. It is used to coordinate and guide future development regulations and a basis for future zoning decision. It will also help guide public investments in transportation other infrastructure improvements to aide in guiding future development. It will also serve as a policy document that includes and implementation plan for use by City Officials.

HENDERSON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO