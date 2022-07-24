ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie Doubles Up Wins on Richmond

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, VA – The Bowie Baysox secured their three-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at The Diamond, taking the middle game of the set 3-2. Bowie slapped a series of four doubles in the fourth inning to score all of their runs, while Drew Rom tossed five scoreless innings to earn his fourth win in his last five tries.

Out of the gate, Bowie had no answer for Richmond starter Kyle Harrison. Harrison struck out nine-consecutive batters in the left-hander’s first start since the All-Star Futures Game but only tossed three innings before relinquishing the day to Trenton Toplikar.

Pouncing on Toplikar (L, 2-1), Bowie knocked four doubles in a span of five batters, including RBI hits by Joey Ortiz, Shayne Fontana, and Maverick Handley.

After lifting Toplikar, Richmond got scoreless relief outings from John Russell, Randy Rodriguez, and Taylor Rashi.

Carrying the trend of dominant Bowie pitching performances, left-hander Drew Rom fired five scoreless innings for Bowie, striking out seven batters and only allowing one batter to reach second base.

Following Rom (W, 6-1) in the sixth inning, Jensen Elliott allowed an unearned run after a passed ball when Diego Rincones singled to shallow right field. Elliott earned a hold with a scoreless seventh inning.

Conner Loeprich carried the remainder of the game for Bowie and opened with a scoreless eighth inning but did allow a leadoff home run to Rincones in the ninth inning, trimming the Bowie lead to just one run. Rincones finished the day 4-for-4 against Bowie, driving in both Richmond runs, but Loeprich (Sv, 2) stranded the tying and winning run on base for Richmond with a pair of strikeouts.

Bowie improves their record to 40-48 on the season, their best water mark since mid-May, and 13-6 in the second half. They will have a chance at their first series sweep of the season on Sunday, closing out the three-game series at 1:35 p.m.

