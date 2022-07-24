ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Fishing Mentorship Offered by Maryland Department of Natural Resources

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
 3 days ago
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites college students and adults aged 18 and older to free mentored fishing training and practice sessions in August. The program will comprise four sessions in various locations in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, culminating with a fishing tournament on August 13.

Participants will learn about regulations and licenses, fish identification, tackle box components, casting, knotting, and general fishing skills. All participants will receive and keep a fishing rod and reel.

The department is looking to encourage more Marylanders to take up the exciting sport of fishing, which is both enjoyable recreation and an important part of conservation efforts. In addition to becoming confident angler, participants may have the opportunity to become mentors for future sessions.

Tentative dates and locations are August 2 at Sandy Point State Park, August 5 at Quiet Waters Park, Annapolis, August 9 at Allen Pond Park, Bowie, and the final fishing tournament on August 13 at Schoolhouse Pond, Upper Marlboro. Prizes will be awarded to the top three tournament contestants.

Registration will be first-come, first-served, and limited to 20 participants. Anyone interested can register online, and selected participants will receive an email notification. Anyone who registers, but isn’t selected, will automatically be registered for future sessions.

A Maryland fishing license is required for any participants 16 years old and up – DNR staff will assist with the purchasing process for anyone who doesn’t have one before the first session.

